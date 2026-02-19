Draft norms for recovery agents seek higher accountability for banks

Borrowers must be informed in advance about the identity of the assigned recovery agent. Changes must be promptly notified via SMS or email. Lenders must also publish updated lists of authorised agents on their websites, apps and at branches. “This gives borrowers confidence that the person contacting them is genuinely authorised and reduces the risk of unauthorised recovery attempts,” says Anshuman Panwar, co-founder, Creditas Solutions, which offers AI-based debt collection and recovery solutions to lenders.