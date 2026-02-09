FD left without a Will? Here's how children, grandchildren can claim money

Fixed deposits (FDs) are a common savings tool across Indian households. But when a depositor dies without leaving a Will, families often struggle to understand who can legally claim the money, whether it is children, grandchildren, or other heirs. The answer depends on succession law, nomination status, and documentation, according to legal experts.

Who has the first right to the FD?

Under intestate succession (death without a Will), children and spouse of the deceased are the primary heirs in most cases.

Grandchildren do not automatically get a direct right if their own parent, the deceased person’s child, is alive. Their claim arises only in specific circumstances.

“Grandchildren inherit only where their parent, being the son or daughter of the deceased, had predeceased the depositor. They step into that parent’s share under the doctrine of representation,” said Priya Gada, advocate, D. M. Harish & Co. She added that Sections 8 to 10 of the Hindu Succession Act classify such grandchildren as Class I heirs in that limited situation. Prerna Robin, principal associate, B Shanker Advocates LLP, said grandchildren then collectively receive the share their deceased parent would have received. Does a nominee become the owner? Experts are clear that nomination does not equal ownership.

“A nominee is merely a trustee who can collect the money from the bank but must pass it on to the rightful legal heirs,” Robin said. This principle has been repeatedly upheld by courts, Gada noted. Prateek Jha, advocate, Supreme Court of India, said banks release funds to nominees after basic checks such as death certificate and KYC documents, after which the bank’s responsibility ends, but the nominee remains accountable to heirs. If there is no nominee Claims become more document-heavy where no nominee is registered. Banks typically ask for: · Death certificate · Identity and address proof of claimants