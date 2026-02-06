Associate Sponsors

Fixed deposit rates at 5-8% after RBI pause: Check latest offers here

Investors should act now to lock in high-yielding fixed deposits as central bank keeps interest rates at a peak before an expected cooling period

A snapshot of FD rates offered by small finance banks and others
Amit Kumar New Delhi
6 min read Last Updated : Feb 06 2026 | 11:43 AM IST
With the Reserve Bank of India holding the repo rate steady at 5.25 per cent, fixed deposit (FD) rates across banks remain elevated, giving investors a continued window to lock in relatively high guaranteed returns.
 
Banks are unlikely to promptly cut deposit rates after the latest monetary policy decision, as economic growth is stable and inflation projections for the coming quarters are near the central bank’s target range. For depositors, this translates into competitive FD offerings across small finance banks, private lenders and select public sector banks.
 

Fixed deposit rates now

 
According to data compiled by Paisabazaar.com, the highest FD rates vary sharply by bank category and tenure.
 
Small finance banks offer the most aggressive rates:
 
  • Top slabs go up to about 7.9 per cent per annum
  • Several offer 7 per cent or more even on 1–3 year tenures
  • Five-year deposits at some small finance banks are in the 7.5–7.9 per cent range
 
Examples include Suryoday Small Finance Bank (up to 7.9 per cent for 5 years), Jana Small Finance Bank (up to 7.77 per cent for over 3–5 years) and slice Small Finance Bank (up to 7.75 per cent for select shorter buckets).
 

Private banks are more moderate but still competitive:

  •  
  • Most large private banks offer 6.25–6.5 per cent for one to five-year terms
  • A few mid-sized private banks quote rates up to 7.2–7.3 per cent on specific tenures
  • Special tenure schemes continue to carry slightly higher rate.
 

Public sector banks remain at the lower end of the rate spectrum:

 
  • Typical FD rates fall between 6 per cent and 6.5 per cent
  • Special schemes for 400–555 day deposits offer marginally better returns
  • Longer tenures generally do not see a large rate premium
 
What depositors should check before locking in
 
Higher FD rates should not be the only factor for selection. Investors should review:
  • Deposit insurance cover limits
  • Bank credit profile and track record
  • Premature withdrawal penalties
  • Special tenure conditions tied to peak rates
  • Senior citizen rate add-ons, where applicable   
    Bank Fixed Deposit Rates
    Bank Name
    		 Interest Rates (p.a.)
    Highest slab
    1-year tenure (%)
    3-year tenure (%)
    5-year tenure (%)
    % Tenure
    SMALL FINANCE BANKS
    AU Small Finance Bank 7.10 30 months 1 day to 36 months 6.35 7.10 6.75
    Equitas Small Finance Bank 7.20 888 days 6.90 7.00 7.00
    ESAF Small Finance Bank 7.60 444 days 4.75 6.00 5.75
    Jana Small Finance Bank 7.77 Above 3 years to 5 years 7.00 7.50 7.77
    Shivalik Small Finance Bank 7.50 21 months 1 day to 22 months 6.00 6.75 6.25
    slice Small Finance Bank 7.75 18 months 1 day to 18 months 2 days 6.25 7.50 7.00
    Suryoday Small Finance Bank 7.90 5 years 7.25 7.25 7.90
    Ujjivan Small Finance Bank 7.45 2 years 7.25 7.20 7.20
    Utkarsh Small Finance Bank 7.50 2 years to 3 years 6.00 7.50 7.00
    PRIVATE SECTOR BANKS
    Axis Bank 6.45 15 months to 10 years 6.25 6.45 6.45
    Bandhan Bank 7.20 2 years to less than 3 years 7.00 7.00 5.85
    City Union Bank 7.00 500 days 6.80 6.50 6.25
    CSB Bank 7.00 13 months 5.00 5.75 5.75
    DBS Bank 6.60 376 days to 600 days 6.30 6.40 6.25
    DCB Bank 7.15 60 months to 61 months 6.90 7.00 7.15
    Federal Bank 6.75 36 months 6.25 6.75 6.40
    HDFC Bank 6.45 18 months to 3 years 6.25 6.45 6.40
    ICICI Bank 6.50 3 years 1 day to 10 years 6.25 6.45 6.50
    IDFC FIRST Bank 7.00 450 days to 5 years 6.30 7.00 7.00
    IndusInd Bank 7.00 1 year 6 months to less than 1 year 7 months 6.75 6.90 6.65
    Jammu & Kashmir Bank 7.00 888 days 6.50 6.65 6.60
    IDBI Bank 6.50 700 days - Utsav FD 6.20 6.35 6.25
    Karnataka Bank 6.65 555 days 6.50 6.15 6.15
    Kotak Mahindra Bank 6.70 15 months to less than 3 years 6.50 6.40 6.25
    RBL Bank 7.20 18 months to 3 years 7.00 7.20 6.70
    SBM Bank India 7.30 Above 18 months to less than 2 years 3 days 7.00 7.10 7.00
    South Indian Bank 6.60 2 years 6.35 6.20 5.70
    Tamilnad Mercantile Bank 7.10 456 days (TMB456) 6.80 6.60 6.60
    YES Bank 7.00 18 months 1 day to less than 5 years 6.65 7.00 6.75
    PUBLIC SECTOR BANKS
    Bank of Baroda 6.45 444 days – BoB Square Drive Deposit Scheme 6.10 6.25 6.30
First Published: Feb 06 2026 | 11:43 AM IST

