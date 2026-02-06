Sebi proposal could simplify withdrawals from demat mutual funds

If you hold mutual fund units in demat form, managing regular withdrawals or transfers could soon become much simpler.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has proposed allowing investors to set up standing instructions for Systematic Withdrawal Plans (SWP) and Systematic Transfer Plans (STP) for mutual fund units held in demat accounts — a facility that is currently available only for units held in statement of account (SOA) mode.

What the proposal means for you

Right now, investors who hold mutual funds in demat form must submit separate instructions for every SWP or STP transaction, which can be time-consuming and inconvenient.

If Sebi’s proposal is implemented, demat investors will be able to: Set automatic withdrawal instructions (SWP) from mutual funds

Schedule automatic transfers between schemes (STP)

Avoid placing repeated manual requests for recurring transactions In simple terms, demat mutual fund investing could become as seamless as bank auto-debits or SIPs. Why this change matters Over the past few years, more investors have begun holding mutual funds through demat accounts using brokers and stock exchange platforms. However, operational features such as SWP and STP have remained limited compared to traditional mutual fund accounts. By extending standing instructions to demat holdings, Sebi aims to:

Improve ease of investing Reduce operational friction Align demat mutual fund investments with SOA-based investments Simplify processes for both investors and intermediaries This is particularly helpful for: Retirees using SWPs for regular income Investors shifting gradually between equity and debt funds Financial planners managing systematic portfolio rebalancing How the rollout may happen Sebi has proposed implementing the change in two phases. Phase I Investors can register unit-based SWP/STP mandates Instructions can be given through depositories or stock exchange members Transactions will be executed on stock exchange platforms Only minimal system changes will be required