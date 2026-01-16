Fixed deposit rates for senior citizens at 8% in mid-Jan: Check best offers

5 min read Last Updated : Jan 16 2026 | 2:24 PM IST
Senior citizens earn more on fixed deposits (FDs), with small finance banks offering peak rates of 8 per cent while major lenders remain conservative, save for enhanced perks for "super seniors" aged 80 and above.
Here are the best rates offered by various lenders, according to data from Paisabazaar.com.
Highest rates:
ESAF Small Finance Bank: 8.1 per cent on select tenures
Jana, Suryoday, Shivalik and Utkarsh Small Finance Banks: 8 per cent on select two–five year deposits
One-year FDs: 6.5–7.75 per cent at small finance banks; 6.6–7.2 per cent at top private banks
Three-year FDs: 7–8 per cent at small finance banks; 6.7–7.5 per cent at large banks
Five-year FDs: up to 8 per cent at small finance banks; 6.9–7.7 per cent at private banks
10-year FDs: top offerings around 7.25 per cent; select public and private banks offer up to 7.5 per cent
Additional perks for super seniors
Many banks provide extra 0.05–0.3 per cent for depositors aged 80+
State-owned lenders such as Punjab National Bank, Indian Bank and Union Bank offer incremental yields across multiple tenures
Private banks like RBL and Jammu & Kashmir Bank also extend 0.25 per cent extra for super seniors
With the Reserve Bank of India having cut the repo rate multiple times in the past year, interest rates may soften further. “Locking into fixed deposits at today’s higher rates makes sense for senior citizens looking for predictable returns before deposit rates start trending lower,” said Saurabh Jain, cofounder and chief executive officer at Stable Money, a fintech.
Key points for seniors
Compare rates across banks and tenures
Factor in super senior benefits
Align deposits with liquidity needs and investment goals
Bank Best FD Rates List in Jan 2026
5-year
Bank Name
Interest Rates (p.a.)
Additional rates offered to Super Senior Citizen* (over and above to senior citizen rates)
Highest slab
1-year
3-year
5-year
10-year
%
Tenure
SMALL FINANCE BANKS
AU Small Finance Bank
7.60
30 months 1 day to 36 months
6.85
7.60
7.25
7.25
---
Equitas Small Finance Bank
7.80
888 days
7.50
7.50
7.50
7.50
---
ESAF Small Finance Bank
8.10
444 days
5.25
6.50
6.25
6.25
---
Jana Small Finance Bank
8.00
Above 2 years to 3 years
7.50
8.00
7.77
7.00
---
Shivalik Small Finance Bank
8.00
21 months 1 day to 22 months
6.50
7.25
6.75
6.75
---
slice Small Finance Bank
7.75
18 months 1 day to 18 months 2 days
6.50
7.50
7.25
6.75
---
Suryoday Small Finance Bank
8.00
5 years
7.45
7.45
8.00
7.45
---
Ujjivan Small Finance Bank
7.95
2 years
7.75
7.70
7.70
7.00
---
Utkarsh Small Finance Bank
8.00
2 years to 3 years
6.50
8.00
7.50
7.25
---
PRIVATE SECTOR BANKS
Axis Bank
7.20
5 years to 10 years
6.75
6.95
7.20
7.20
---
Bandhan Bank
7.70
2 years to less than 3 years
7.50
7.50
6.60
6.60
---
City Union Bank
7.00
500 days
6.75
6.75
6.50
6.50
0.05% on 271 days to 3 years tenure; 0.10% on above 3 years to 10 years
CSB Bank
7.30
13 months
5.30
6.05
6.05
6.30
---
DBS Bank
7.10
376 days to 600 days
6.80
6.90
6.75
6.75
---
DCB Bank
7.65
Above 60 months to 61 months
7.15
7.25
7.25
7.25
0.05% on tenures of 37 months to 38 months & Above 60 months to 61 months **