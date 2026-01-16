Fixed deposit rates for senior citizens at 8% in mid-Jan: Check best offers

Senior citizens earn more on fixed deposits (FDs), with small finance banks offering peak rates of 8 per cent while major lenders remain conservative, save for enhanced perks for "super seniors" aged 80 and above.

Here are the best rates offered by various lenders, according to data from Paisabazaar.com.

Highest rates:

ESAF Small Finance Bank: 8.1 per cent on select tenures

Jana, Suryoday, Shivalik and Utkarsh Small Finance Banks: 8 per cent on select two–five year deposits

Other leading small finance banks:

Equitas Small Finance Bank: 7.8 per cent

slice Small Finance Bank: 7.75 per cent

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank: 7.95 per cent Standard tenures One-year FDs: 6.5–7.75 per cent at small finance banks; 6.6–7.2 per cent at top private banks Three-year FDs: 7–8 per cent at small finance banks; 6.7–7.5 per cent at large banks Five-year FDs: up to 8 per cent at small finance banks; 6.9–7.7 per cent at private banks 10-year FDs: top offerings around 7.25 per cent; select public and private banks offer up to 7.5 per cent Additional perks for super seniors Many banks provide extra 0.05–0.3 per cent for depositors aged 80+

State-owned lenders such as Punjab National Bank, Indian Bank and Union Bank offer incremental yields across multiple tenures Private banks like RBL and Jammu & Kashmir Bank also extend 0.25 per cent extra for super seniors With the Reserve Bank of India having cut the repo rate multiple times in the past year, interest rates may soften further. “Locking into fixed deposits at today’s higher rates makes sense for senior citizens looking for predictable returns before deposit rates start trending lower,” said Saurabh Jain, cofounder and chief executive officer at Stable Money, a fintech. Key points for seniors