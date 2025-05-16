Fixed deposit rates for senior citizens in May: Banks offer 7%+, check list

Senior citizens have an edge in the fixed deposit (FD) market, with banks offering them premium rates. Data compiled by Paisabazaar.com shows that small finance banks offer them the best rates and larger lenders and foreign banks comparatively modest increments. Here are the FD rates for senior citizens in May 2025.

Small-finance banks

Among small-finance banks, the top rates for senior citizens stand out:

Also Read

Suryoday Small Finance Bank and Unity Small Finance Bank both offer 9.10 per cent per annum on tenures of 5 years and 1001 days, respectively.

NorthEast Small Finance Bank follows with 9.00 per cent on tenure of 18 months 1 days to 18 months 2 days.

Utkarsh Small Finance Bank provides 8.75 per cent on deposit of 2 years to 3 years, and several peers, including Equitas, Jana and Ujjivan SFBs, offer between 8.55 per cent and 8.25 per cent.

Below is the detailed list of small finance banks, their plans and tenures.

Bank Name Interest Rates (p.a.) Additional rates offered to Super Senior Citizen* (over and above to senior citizen rates) Highest slab 1-year tenure (%) 3-year tenure (%) % Tenure SMALL FINANCE BANKS AU Small Finance Bank 8.25 18 months 7.50 8.00 --- Equitas Small Finance Bank 8.55 888 days 8.40 8.25 --- ESAF Small Finance Bank 8.25 444 days 5.50 6.75 --- Jana Small Finance Bank 8.55 Above 1 year to 3 years 8.00 8.55 --- NorthEast Small Finance Bank 9.00 18 months 1 day to 18 months 2 days 7.50 8.75 --- Suryoday Small Finance Bank 9.10 5 years 8.40 8.90 --- Ujjivan Small Finance Bank 8.55 18 months 8.40 7.70 --- Unity Small Finance Bank 9.10 1001 days 7.75 8.65 --- Utkarsh Small Finance Bank 8.75 2 years to 3 years 6.75 8.75 ---

Private??'sector banks

Leading private banks extend slightly lower premiums:

SBM Bank tops the category at 8.55 per cent on tenure of above 18 months to less than 2 years and 3 days.

Bandhan Bank follows at 8.25 per cent for a deposit of one year. DCB, RBL and Yes Bank are also offering 8.25 per cent on different tenures (refer to the table below)

Others, including City Union, Indian Bank and HDFC Bank offer rates in the 7.50 per cent–7.75 per cent range.

Below is the detailed list of private banks, their offering and tenures.

Bank Name

Interest Rates (p.a.)

Additional rates offered to Super Senior Citizen* (over and above to senior citizen rates)

Highest slab 1-year tenure (%) 3-year tenure (%)

% Tenure

PRIVATE SECTOR BANKS

Axis Bank 7.65 5 years to 10 years 7.20 7.40 ---

Bandhan Bank 8.25 1 year 8.25 7.75 ---

City Union Bank 7.50 365 days 7.50 7.25 0.10% on 365 days; 0.05% on 366 days to 3 years tenure

CSB Bank 7.90 13 months 5.50 6.25 ---

DBS Bank 7.65 376 days to less than 2 years 7.50 7.00 ---

DCB Bank 8.25 15 months to less than 16 months 7.60 7.75 ---

Federal Bank 7.65 444 days 7.25 7.40 ---

HDFC Bank 7.55 15 months to less than 21 months 7.10 7.40 ---

ICICI Bank 7.55 18 months to 2 years 7.20 7.40 ---

IDFC FIRST Bank 7.75 400 days to 500 days 6.75 6.75 ---

IndusInd Bank 8.25 15 months to 16 months 8.00 7.75 ---

Jammu & Kashmir Bank 7.80 888 days 7.50 7.25 ---

Karur Vysya Bank 8.00 444 days 7.40 7.40 ---

Karnataka Bank 7.55 555 days 7.40 6.90 ---

Kotak Mahindra Bank 7.60 391 days to 23 months 7.30 7.40 ---

RBL Bank 8.25 500 days 8.00 8.00 0.25% on all tenures

SBM Bank India 8.55 Above 18 months to less than 2 years 3 days 7.90 7.80 ---

South Indian Bank 7.65 1 year 7 days 7.30 7.00 ---

Tamilnad Mercantile Bank 7.80 400 days (TMB400) 7.75 7.00 ---

YES Bank 8.25 3 years to 5 years 7.50 8.25 ---

Public??'Sector Banks:

Central Bank of India leads at 8.00 per cent on tenure of 444 days, with Bank of Maharashtra and Canara Bank offering 7.75 per cent on deposits of 366 and 444 days respectively.

State Bank of India, the country’s largest lender, and smaller peers like Punjab National Bank provide 7.55 per cent and 7.50 per cent on tenures of 444 days and 390 days respectively.

Below is the detailed list of public banks, their offering and tenures.

Bank Name Interest Rates (p.a.) Additional rates offered to Super Senior Citizen* (over and above to senior citizen rates)