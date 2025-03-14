From Vietnam, Bali, & Mexico to Thailand, Indians take to workations abroad

Remote work has given professionals the freedom to rethink where and how they work. For many Indians, this has meant swapping city life for scenic destinations without compromising on productivity. Workations—working while on vacation—are becoming more than a short-term escape. They offer a chance to break from routine, explore new places, and maintain a steady workflow, all while enjoying a lower cost of living in many cases.

Cost-efficient living

A key reason professionals are opting for workations is affordability. Some international destinations offer a better quality of life at a lower cost than Indian metropolitan areas like Mumbai or Delhi, according to travel company Cox and Kings.

Vietnam and Sri Lanka: Boutique stays, diverse cuisine, and comfortable living at a fraction of urban Indian rents.

Mexico and Thailand: Established digital nomad communities and affordable co-working spaces make them attractive options.

Instead of paying high rents in Indian cities, professionals are finding that relocating to these destinations provides an enriched lifestyle within a similar or lower budget.

Also Read

Work-life balance

The ability to structure work around personal well-being is another factor driving this trend. A workation allows professionals to transition seamlessly between professional and leisure activities.

< Mornings start with a walk along the beach instead of a long commute.

< Work breaks can include exploring cultural landmarks or trying local cuisine.

< Evenings may involve adventure sports or simply unwinding in a scenic setting.

For many, this shift brings a sense of balance that was harder to achieve in conventional work environments.

Popular workation destinations

For those considering a workation, here are ten destinations that Indians can explore, according to Cox and Kings:

1. Bali, Indonesia – Affordable villas, strong digital nomad networks, and Indonesia’s proposed digital nomad visa make it a top choice. Estimated monthly expenses: $800–$1,500.

2. Chiang Mai, Thailand – Reliable connectivity, modern co-working spaces, and a cost of living around $1,000 per month.

3. Lisbon, Portugal – A mix of old-world charm and modern infrastructure, with a digital nomad-friendly visa. Living costs: $1,200–$2,000 per month.

4. Dubai, UAE – A virtual working programme allows stays of up to a year. Estimated expenses: $3,000–$5,000 per month.

5. Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam – Fast internet, affordable co-working spaces, and a budget-friendly lifestyle at around $700 per month.

6. Mexico City, Mexico – A vibrant creative hub with a temporary resident visa for longer stays. Monthly costs: $1,000–$2,000.

7. Buenos Aires, Argentina – A growing remote work scene and a digital nomad visa. Living costs: around $750 per month.

8. Tallinn, Estonia – A pioneer in digital workspaces with a nomad visa. Monthly expenses: $1,300–$2,000.

9. Istanbul, Turkey – A blend of history and modernity, with living costs around $1,000 per month.

10. Colombo, Sri Lanka – A tropical setting with affordable living, though long-term stays require tourist visa extensions. Monthly expenses: $700–$1,200.

Cultural and professional benefits

Workations are about more than just scenic views.

“Beyond the immediate benefits, workations enable deeper cultural immersion. Rather than passing through destinations as tourists, professionals experience local traditions, learn new languages, and build meaningful connections. This lifestyle shift also fosters global networking opportunities, as co-working spaces become melting pots of innovation, collaboration, and entrepreneurial exchange,” said Karan Agarwal, director of Cox and Kings.