Gold prices up 60% this year: How to pick the best Gold ETF in 2025

With gold up 61% this year and prices possibly touching ₹1.5–2 lakh per 10g, investors are rushing to ETFs — but picking the right one matters.

Gold has reclaimed centre stage in 2025. With prices scaling new highs amid global uncertainty, gold has been on a tear. Walk into any jewellery shop right now and you'll see families doing mental arithmetic, trying to figure out if they can still afford their annual ritual.

Investors are now looking beyond jewellery and coins — and turning to digital gold investments such as Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) and Gold Funds of Funds (FoFs).

These instruments are cost-effective, liquid, and transparent, offering an easy way to participate in gold’s rise — without worrying about purity, storage, or making charges. Unlike your gold jewellery, they are liquid, transparent and most importantly, affordable. Simply put, you don’t have to shell out lakhs of rupees at a time to invest in these funds. Gold ETF A Gold ETF is a mutual fund that invests directly in physical gold, typically 99.5% pure, and tracks domestic gold prices. Each ETF unit represents about 0.01 grams of gold, and the units are listed and traded on stock exchanges just like shares.

You need: A Demat account and trading account to buy/sell ETF units. No making charges, no GST. Real-time pricing transparency — you buy at market-linked gold prices. Examples of Gold ETFs in India (as of 2025): Nippon India Gold ETF SBI Gold ETF HDFC Gold ETF ICICI Prudential Gold ETF Axis Gold ETF Kotak Gold ETF Aditya Birla Sun Life Gold ETF Invesco India Gold ETF Mirae Asset Gold ETF Quantum Gold ETF These funds differ slightly in expense ratio, liquidity, and tracking error — key metrics that affect your overall returns. "A gold ETF is simply gold in digital form. Each unit equals one gram of 99.5 per cent pure bullion. Gold ETFs mirror gold prices without the hassle of storage or purity concerns. Traded on stock exchanges, they are liquid and convenient, though prices can swing slightly above or below NAV (net asset value) depending on demand. For investors, it’s one of the smartest, most efficient ways to own gold.

However, keep in mind that since gold ETFs trade on stock exchanges, you need a demat account to invest in them," said Value Research in a note. Gold FoFs Besides gold funds and ETFs, there’s another way to get exposure to the yellow metal: gold FoFs (fund of funds). Gold FoFs invest in gold ETFs, giving you indirect exposure to gold without needing a demat account. They’re simple, SIP-friendly and work well for beginners. However, their expense ratios are a bit higher than those for ETFs, so you pay a little extra for the convenience. A Gold FoF is a mutual fund that invests in Gold ETFs — perfect for investors who don’t have a Demat account.

You can invest through any mutual fund platform (lump sum or SIP) just like a regular fund. FoFs track the same gold prices as ETFs but may have slightly higher costs since they indirectly hold ETFs. They’re ideal for investors who prefer SIP-based investing or want to avoid trading on stock exchanges. Examples of Gold FoFs in India: Nippon India Gold Savings Fund SBI Gold Fund HDFC Gold Fund ICICI Prudential Regular Gold Savings Fund Axis Gold Fund Kotak Gold Fund Aditya Birla Sun Life Gold Fund Mirae Asset Gold Savings Fund How to Choose the Best Gold ETF (or FoF)

According to the financial advisor Vijay Maheshwari, investors should focus on three key metrics before choosing a gold ETF or FoF: Expense Ratio (Lower = Better) Typically 0.30–0.80% for ETFs. The lower the expense, the more of your returns you keep. Liquidity High trading volume = easier to buy or sell. Ensures your ETF trades close to the real gold price without major impact. Tracking Error The smaller, the better. Indicates how closely the ETF mirrors actual gold prices. ??'? Pro tip: Don’t just chase returns — check how efficiently the fund tracks gold and what it costs you to stay invested.