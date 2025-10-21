Gold prices up 60% this year: How to pick the best Gold ETF in 2025

With gold up 61% this year and prices possibly touching ₹1.5–2 lakh per 10g, investors are rushing to ETFs — but picking the right one matters.
Gold has reclaimed centre stage in 2025. With prices scaling new highs amid global uncertainty, gold has been on a tear. Walk into any jewellery shop right now and you'll see families doing mental arithmetic, trying to figure out if they can still afford their annual ritual.
Investors are now looking beyond jewellery and coins — and turning to digital gold investments such as Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) and Gold Funds of Funds (FoFs).
These instruments are cost-effective, liquid, and transparent, offering an easy way to participate in gold’s rise — without worrying about purity, storage, or making charges. Unlike your gold jewellery, they are liquid, transparent and most importantly, affordable. Simply put, you don’t have to shell out lakhs of rupees at a time to invest in these funds.
Gold ETF
A Gold ETF is a mutual fund that invests directly in physical gold, typically 99.5% pure, and tracks domestic gold prices.
Each ETF unit represents about 0.01 grams of gold, and the units are listed and traded on stock exchanges just like shares.
You need:
A Demat account and trading account to buy/sell ETF units.
No making charges, no GST.
Real-time pricing transparency — you buy at market-linked gold prices.
Examples of Gold ETFs in India (as of 2025):
Nippon India Gold ETF
SBI Gold ETF
HDFC Gold ETF
ICICI Prudential Gold ETF
Axis Gold ETF
Kotak Gold ETF
Aditya Birla Sun Life Gold ETF
Invesco India Gold ETF
Mirae Asset Gold ETF
Quantum Gold ETF
These funds differ slightly in expense ratio, liquidity, and tracking error — key metrics that affect your overall returns.
"A gold ETF is simply gold in digital form. Each unit equals one gram of 99.5 per cent pure bullion. Gold ETFs mirror gold prices without the hassle of storage or purity concerns. Traded on stock exchanges, they are liquid and convenient, though prices can swing slightly above or below NAV (net asset value) depending on demand. For investors, it’s one of the smartest, most efficient ways to own gold.
However, keep in mind that since gold ETFs trade on stock exchanges, you need a demat account to invest in them," said Value Research in a note.
Gold FoFs
Besides gold funds and ETFs, there’s another way to get exposure to the yellow metal: gold FoFs (fund of funds).
Gold FoFs invest in gold ETFs, giving you indirect exposure to gold without needing a demat account. They’re simple, SIP-friendly and work well for beginners.
However, their expense ratios are a bit higher than those for ETFs, so you pay a little extra for the convenience.
A Gold FoF is a mutual fund that invests in Gold ETFs — perfect for investors who don’t have a Demat account.
You can invest through any mutual fund platform (lump sum or SIP) just like a regular fund.
FoFs track the same gold prices as ETFs but may have slightly higher costs since they indirectly hold ETFs.
They’re ideal for investors who prefer SIP-based investing or want to avoid trading on stock exchanges.
Examples of Gold FoFs in India:
Nippon India Gold Savings Fund
SBI Gold Fund
HDFC Gold Fund
ICICI Prudential Regular Gold Savings Fund
Axis Gold Fund
Kotak Gold Fund
Aditya Birla Sun Life Gold Fund
Mirae Asset Gold Savings Fund
How to Choose the Best Gold ETF (or FoF)
According to the financial advisor Vijay Maheshwari, investors should focus on three key metrics before choosing a gold ETF or FoF:
Expense Ratio (Lower = Better)
Typically 0.30–0.80% for ETFs.
The lower the expense, the more of your returns you keep.
Liquidity
High trading volume = easier to buy or sell.
Ensures your ETF trades close to the real gold price without major impact.
Tracking Error
The smaller, the better.
Indicates how closely the ETF mirrors actual gold prices.
??'? Pro tip: Don’t just chase returns — check how efficiently the fund tracks gold and what it costs you to stay invested.
"If you're jumping in to invest in gold now, at these elevated prices, don't go all-in at once. Set up a monthly SIP (systematic investment plan) into a gold fund. Spread your bets. And remember, gold doesn't necessarily grow earnings; it acts as a hedge when the markets are in turmoil. Thus, it is ideal to allocate only a small part of your portfolio (5-10 per cent) to gold," advised Value Research in a note.
picking the wrong ETF can quietly eat away your returns.