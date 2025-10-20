Andhra employees to get Diwali DA and benefits, including childcare leave

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has announced a Diwali package for state government employees, with benefits ranging from Dearness Allowance (DA) release to health and childcare perks, reported news agency PTI.

DA release from November

According to PTI, as part of the festival bonanza, one instalment of the Dearness Allowance will be released to employees from November 1, Naidu said in an official statement. The move will cost the state government Rs 160 crore per month.

“This Diwali festival package includes releasing one instalment of the Dearness Allowance to employees from November 1,” the CM said to PTI.

Police dues and employee perks The government will also settle a portion of earned leave payments for the police department, splitting the ~105 crore dues into two equal instalments. Other measures announced include: Health insurance streamlining: The employee health scheme will be simplified within 60 days. Childcare leave: Employees can now avail up to 180 days before retirement. Property tax waiver: Buildings of government employees’ association offices will be exempt. RTC employee promotions: Road Transport Corporation staff will receive promotion clearances as a festive gift. Pay Revision Commission and post redesignation Naidu noted that certain government posts will be redesignated by updating their nomenclature. He urged employee associations to allow the Pay Revision Commission (PRC) matters to be finalised by the government, promising announcements “in a matter of days.”

Financial context The CM highlighted the government’s financial management, noting that despite a tight fiscal position, Rs 15,921 crore in employee dues has already been released. Additionally, Rs 23,556 crore of pending dues from the previous YSRCP regime has been integrated into the system. Naidu observed that 91 per cent of the state’s expenditure, amounting to Rs 51,452 crore, goes to employee establishments—substantially higher than neighbouring states like Telangana (38 per cent), Tamil Nadu (42 per cent), and Karnataka (39 per cent). “Salaries are being paid on the first day of every month, and a Cabinet sub-committee will take up employee-related issues for timely resolution,” he added.