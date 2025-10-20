Celebrate and shop safely: NPCI's 5 tips for secure festival payments

The festival season in India often brings excitement, shopping sprees, and attractive online and offline deals. However, it also opens the door for fraudsters who exploit the rush and impulsive buying behaviour of consumers. The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has highlighted key safety measures to help users enjoy a secure digital payment experience.

Stick to official platforms

Fraudsters often create lookalike websites and apps during the festive rush to steal personal and payment information. NPCI advises consumers to:

Always use official apps or type web addresses directly.

Avoid clicking on links from promotional emails, SMS, or forwarded messages.

Refrain from downloading files from unknown sources, as these could contain malicious software.

Complete payments within trusted platforms

Scammers may lure users to make payments through external UPI IDs or unauthorised links, bypassing platform security. It is crucial to complete all transactions on the official checkout page and verify the seller’s details before confirming payment.

Be wary of free vouchers and cashback offers Messages promising gifts, cashback, or vouchers may request OTPs, account details, or small fees. Genuine offers never ask for sensitive information or upfront payments. Pause, verify, and act cautiously before responding to such messages. Treat unexpected OTP requests as alerts NPCI stresses that OTPs are intended only to confirm transactions initiated by users. Any unsolicited request, claiming a payment failed or an account is blocked is likely fraudulent. Banks and payment apps do not ask for OTPs over calls or SMS. Avoid acting under pressure Scammers often create urgency, claiming that offers are expiring or accounts may be blocked. Authentic platforms do not use fear tactics. Consumers should adopt the 'Stop, Think, Act' principle: stop at unexpected requests, verify information, and act wisely.