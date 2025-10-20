Another delivery scam surfaces: PIB flags fake India Post SMS

The Press Information Bureau (PIB) has raised the alarm about a fraudulent message circulating in India, this time targeting consumers in the name of India Post. This comes weeks after similar scams were reported, where fake SMS alerts claimed parcels were pending delivery and asked users to update address details via suspicious links. Citizens are being warned to exercise caution as cybercriminals attempt to steal personal and financial data through these phishing messages.

What the fake SMS says

The bogus message claims that a parcel has reached the warehouse but cannot be delivered due to incomplete address details. Recipients are urged to “update your delivery location within 12 hours” via a link, failing which the package will supposedly be returned.

Typical wording includes: “Kindly update your delivery location within 12 hours, otherwise we will process the return of the product.” A link that mimics India Post’s official website, such as https://indiapost-gov-in.one/index. ALSO READ: Bank Holiday on Diwali 2025: Check state-wise list of bank closures According to PIB Fact Check, these messages are fake. India Post never sends SMS requests asking users to update their addresses via external links. How the scam work Cybercriminals design these messages to look official and create urgency, tricking users into sharing personal data or banking credentials. Falling for such scams can lead to: