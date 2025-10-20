Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Another delivery scam surfaces: PIB flags fake India Post SMS

Another delivery scam surfaces: PIB flags fake India Post SMS

PIB warns consumers about fake India Post SMS asking for address updates. Avoid clicking suspicious links to protect your personal and financial data.

Amit Kumar New Delhi
Last Updated : Oct 20 2025 | 3:05 PM IST
The Press Information Bureau (PIB) has raised the alarm about a fraudulent message circulating in India, this time targeting consumers in the name of India Post. This comes weeks after similar scams were reported, where fake SMS alerts claimed parcels were pending delivery and asked users to update address details via suspicious links. Citizens are being warned to exercise caution as cybercriminals attempt to steal personal and financial data through these phishing messages.
 

What the fake SMS says

The bogus message claims that a parcel has reached the warehouse but cannot be delivered due to incomplete address details. Recipients are urged to “update your delivery location within 12 hours” via a link, failing which the package will supposedly be returned.
 

Typical wording includes:

“Kindly update your delivery location within 12 hours, otherwise we will process the return of the product.”
 
A link that mimics India Post’s official website, such as https://indiapost-gov-in.one/index.
 
According to PIB Fact Check, these messages are fake. India Post never sends SMS requests asking users to update their addresses via external links. 

How the scam work

Cybercriminals design these messages to look official and create urgency, tricking users into sharing personal data or banking credentials. Falling for such scams can lead to:
  • Theft of personal information such as name, phone number, and address 
  • Compromise of bank or credit card details 
  • Installation of malicious software on smartphones or computers

Staying safe from fraud

Experts recommend adopting a cautious approach to avoid being scammed:
  • Do not click on links in messages from unknown sources 
  • Verify the sender’s domain; official India Post communications use .gov.in 
  • Contact India Post directly through their website or helpline if expecting a parcel 
  • Report suspicious messages to reportphishing@cybercrime.gov.in 

First Published: Oct 20 2025 | 2:56 PM IST

