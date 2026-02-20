TV actress Tejasswi Prakash buys ₹7.63 crore home in Mumbai's Bandra West

Television actor Tejasswi Prakash has purchased a premium apartment in Mumbai’s upscale Bandra West locality for ₹7.63 crore, according to property registration documents accessed by CRE Matrix.

The deal pertains to a flat in Bay Heights, located on Krishna Chandra Marg in Bandra Reclamation—one of the city’s most sought-after residential micro-markets. The apartment, measuring 121.14 sq metres (approximately 1,304 sq ft), was acquired from developer Excel Enterprises India Private Limited. The transaction was registered on February 16, 2026.

The home comes with two car parking spaces. The buyer paid a stamp duty of ₹38.15 lakh for the transaction. As per the agreement, possession of the property is scheduled for November 29, 2030.