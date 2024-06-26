HDFC Bank updates rewards on Tata Neu Infinity card for UPI transactions

HDFC Bank will from August 1 implement changes to the Tata Neu Infinity credit card, which it provides in partnership with the Tata group. Customers who use the card for Unified Payments Interface (UPI) transactions will see modifications in the cashback structure. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Key changes to the NeuCoin rewards on UPI transactions for the Tata Neu Infinity HDFC Bank Credit Card:

Effective August 1, customers will earn 0.5 per cent back as NeuCoins on eligible UPI transactions.

If the UPI transaction is made using the Tata Neu UPI ID, customers will earn an additional 1 per cent back as NeuCoins.



The total NeuCoins earned on eligible UPI transactions is capped at 500 NeuCoins per month.

How NeuCoins will be credited



The 0.5 per cent NeuCoins earned for UPI transactions will be credited to the customer's credit card account.



The additional 1 per cent NeuCoins earned for using the Tata Neu UPI ID will be credited to the customer's Tata Neu account and will be available to use after 30 days.



Customers can track their NeuCoins earned from UPI transactions in the NeuPass section of the Tata Neu app.



Certain transactions like fuel spends, wallet/gift card loads, cash advances, and government payments will not be eligible for NeuCoin rewards.



The changes will not affect the customer's existing NeuCoin balance.



Important FAQs on Neucoins on UPI Transactions on Tata Neu Infinity HDFC Bank Credit Card, according to the HDFC Bank website.



What is the Tata Neu UPI ID and how to get it?



The Tata Neu UPI ID is a unique UPI identifier provided by Tata Neu. You can create your Tata Neu UPI ID through the Tata Neu app. Simply follow the instructions in the app to set it up and link it to your Tata Neu HDFC Credit Card.



Where can you check the additional NeuCoins earned through UPI transactions using the Tata Neu UPI ID?



You can check the additional NeuCoins earned through UPI transactions using the Tata Neu UPI ID in the NeuPass section on the Tata Neu App.



What happens if a UPI transaction is reversed or cancelled?

In case of a reversal or cancellation of the original eligible UPI transaction, both the bank and Tata Digital Private Limited (TDPL) reserve the right to withdraw or cancel the awarded NeuCoins.



What should you do if you do not receive reward points?



If you do not receive your reward points, you can contact our customer support team via the Tata Neu app. Please have your transaction details ready for a faster resolution.