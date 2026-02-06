Home loans at 7-12% range after RBI rate hold: Check latest offers here

Home loan interest rates of banks and housing finance companies (HFCs) range from 7 per cent to more than 12 per cent, making lender selection and borrower credit profile critical to final borrowing cost.

With policy rates steady and lending benchmarks unchanged, banks and HFCs are pricing home loans based on credit score, loan size, employment type and property risk.

Current home loan rate bands

Across categories, the broad ranges look like this:

Public sector banks

Most starting rates cluster around 7.10 per cent–7.30 per cent

Upper slabs in several banks extend to 9.5 per cent–10 per cent+

State Bank of India: 7.25 per cent–8.70 per cent

Bank of Baroda: 7.20 per cent–9.25 per cent

Punjab & ind Bank: up to 10.70 per cent

Bank of India and Canara Bank: upper bands touching about 10 per cent Private sector banks Starting rates are typically higher than PSU lenders Risk-based pricing pushes top slabs well into double digits at some banks ICICI Bank: 7.45 per cent onwards

HDFC Bank: 7.90 per cent onwards

Axis Bank: 8.00 per cent to 11.90 per cent depending on profile

Bandhan Bank: up to 12.58 per cent

Karnataka Bank: up to 11.68 per cent Housing finance companies (HFCs)

Entry rates are competitive for prime borrowers Specialist and affordable housing lenders quote higher floors LIC Housing Finance: 7.15 per cent onwards

Bajaj Housing Finance: 7.15 per cent onwards

Tata Capital and PNB Housing Finance: 7.50 per cent onwards

SMFG India Home Finance: 10 per cent onwards Name of Lender Loan Amount (Rs) Upto 30 Lakh Above 30 Lakh & Upto 75 Lakh Above 75 Lakh PUBLIC SECTOR BANKS State Bank of India 7.25-8.70 7.25-8.70 7.25-8.70 Bank of Baroda 7.20-9.00 7.20-9.00 7.20-9.25 Union Bank of India* 7.15-9.50 7.15-9.50 7.15-9.50 Punjab National Bank 7.25-9.10 7.20-9.00 7.20-9.00 Bank of India 7.10-10.00 7.10-10.00 7.10-10.25 Canara Bank** 7.25-10.00 7.20-10.00 7.15-9.90 UCO Bank*** 7.15-9.25 7.15-9.25 7.15-9.25 Bank of Maharashtra 7.10-9.90 7.10-9.90 7.10-9.90 Punjab and Sind Bank 7.30-10.70 7.30-10.70 7.30-10.70 Indian Overseas Bank 7.10 onwards 7.10 onwards 7.10 onwards Indian Bank 7.15-9.55 7.15-9.55 7.15-9.55 Central Bank of India 7.10-9.15 7.10-9.15 7.10-9.15 PRIVATE SECTOR BANKS Kotak Mahindra Bank 7.70 onwards 7.70 onwards 7.70 onwards ICICI Bank 7.45 onwards 7.45 onwards 7.45 onwards Axis Bank 8.00-11.90 8.00-11.90 8.00 - 9.10 HSBC Bank 7.45 onwards 7.45 onwards 7.45 onwards South Indian Bank 7.80 onwards 7.80 onwards 7.80 onwards Karur Vysya Bank 8.50-10.65 8.50-10.65 8.50-10.65 Karnataka Bank 7.30-11.68 7.30-11.68 7.30-11.68 Federal Bank Up to 8.75 Up to 8.75 Up to 8.75 Tamilnad Mercantile Bank 7.90 - 9.30 7.90 - 9.30 7.90 - 9.30 Bandhan Bank 8.41-12.58 8.41-12.58 8.41-12.58 RBL Bank 8.20 onwards 8.20 onwards 8.20 onwards CSB Bank 8.05 onwards 8.05 onwards 8.05 onwards HDFC Bank 7.90 onwards 7.90 onwards 7.90 onwards City Union Bank 8.25-9.50 8.50-10.00 8.75-10.50 HOUSING FINANCE COMPANIES (HFCs) LIC Housing Finance 7.15 onwards 7.15 onwards 7.15 onwards Bajaj Housing Finance 7.15 onwards 7.15 onwards 7.15 onwards Tata Capital 7.50 onwards 7.50 onwards 7.50 onwards PNB Housing Finance 7.50 onwards 7.50 onwards 7.50 onwards GIC Housing Finance 8.20 onwards 8.20 onwards 8.20 onwards SMFG India Home Finance 10.00 onwards 10.00 onwards 10.00 onwards Sammaan Capital (Formerly Indiabulls Housing Finance) 8.75 onwards 8.75 onwards 8.75 onwards Aditya Birla Capital 7.75 onwards 7.75 onwards 7.75 onwards ICICI Home Finance 7.50 onwards 7.50 onwards 7.50 onwards Godrej Housing Finance 7.60 onwards 7.60 onwards 7.60 onwards *Extra interest rate concession of 0.05% to borrowers opting for insurance policy. **Under CRG-Prime, CRG-1 & CRG-2, additional 5 bps concession for takeover/ready to move HL proposals & for salaried employees maintaining salary a/c with the bank. ***Additional concession of 0.05% & 0.10% for women borrowers & takeover loans, respectively. Rates as of 4th Feb 2026 Source: Paisabazaar.com Concessions and add-ons