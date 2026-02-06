Home loans at 7-12% range after RBI rate hold: Check latest offers here
As RBI holds policy rates, the gap between floor and ceiling rates means a borrower's credit score and lender choice are now the primary drivers of long-term housing costs
Name of Lender
|Loan Amount (Rs)
|Upto 30 Lakh
|Above 30 Lakh & Upto 75 Lakh
|Above 75 Lakh
|PUBLIC SECTOR BANKS
|State Bank of India
|7.25-8.70
|7.25-8.70
|7.25-8.70
|Bank of Baroda
|7.20-9.00
|7.20-9.00
|7.20-9.25
|Union Bank of India*
|7.15-9.50
|7.15-9.50
|7.15-9.50
|Punjab National Bank
|7.25-9.10
|7.20-9.00
|7.20-9.00
|Bank of India
|7.10-10.00
|7.10-10.00
|7.10-10.25
|Canara Bank**
|7.25-10.00
|7.20-10.00
|7.15-9.90
|UCO Bank***
|7.15-9.25
|7.15-9.25
|7.15-9.25
|Bank of Maharashtra
|7.10-9.90
|7.10-9.90
|7.10-9.90
|Punjab and Sind Bank
|7.30-10.70
|7.30-10.70
|7.30-10.70
|Indian Overseas Bank
|7.10 onwards
|7.10 onwards
|7.10 onwards
|Indian Bank
|7.15-9.55
|7.15-9.55
|7.15-9.55
|Central Bank of India
|7.10-9.15
|7.10-9.15
|7.10-9.15
|PRIVATE SECTOR BANKS
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|7.70 onwards
|7.70 onwards
|7.70 onwards
|ICICI Bank
|7.45 onwards
|7.45 onwards
|7.45 onwards
|Axis Bank
|8.00-11.90
|8.00-11.90
|8.00 - 9.10
|HSBC Bank
|7.45 onwards
|7.45 onwards
|7.45 onwards
|South Indian Bank
|7.80 onwards
|7.80 onwards
|7.80 onwards
|Karur Vysya Bank
|8.50-10.65
|8.50-10.65
|8.50-10.65
|Karnataka Bank
|7.30-11.68
|7.30-11.68
|7.30-11.68
|Federal Bank
|Up to 8.75
|Up to 8.75
|Up to 8.75
|Tamilnad Mercantile Bank
|7.90 - 9.30
|7.90 - 9.30
|7.90 - 9.30
|Bandhan Bank
|8.41-12.58
|8.41-12.58
|8.41-12.58
|RBL Bank
|8.20 onwards
|8.20 onwards
|8.20 onwards
|CSB Bank
|8.05 onwards
|8.05 onwards
|8.05 onwards
|HDFC Bank
|7.90 onwards
|7.90 onwards
|7.90 onwards
|City Union Bank
|8.25-9.50
|8.50-10.00
|8.75-10.50
|HOUSING FINANCE COMPANIES (HFCs)
|LIC Housing Finance
|7.15 onwards
|7.15 onwards
|7.15 onwards
|Bajaj Housing Finance
|7.15 onwards
|7.15 onwards
|7.15 onwards
|Tata Capital
|7.50 onwards
|7.50 onwards
|7.50 onwards
|PNB Housing Finance
|7.50 onwards
|7.50 onwards
|7.50 onwards
|GIC Housing Finance
|8.20 onwards
|8.20 onwards
|8.20 onwards
|SMFG India Home Finance
|10.00 onwards
|10.00 onwards
|10.00 onwards
|Sammaan Capital (Formerly Indiabulls Housing Finance)
|8.75 onwards
|8.75 onwards
|8.75 onwards
|Aditya Birla Capital
|7.75 onwards
|7.75 onwards
|7.75 onwards
|ICICI Home Finance
|7.50 onwards
|7.50 onwards
|7.50 onwards
|Godrej Housing Finance
|7.60 onwards
|7.60 onwards
|7.60 onwards
|*Extra interest rate concession of 0.05% to borrowers opting for insurance policy. **Under CRG-Prime, CRG-1 & CRG-2, additional 5 bps concession for takeover/ready to move HL proposals & for salaried employees maintaining salary a/c with the bank. ***Additional concession of 0.05% & 0.10% for women borrowers & takeover loans, respectively.
|Rates as of 4th Feb 2026
|Source: Paisabazaar.com
First Published: Feb 06 2026 | 1:18 PM IST