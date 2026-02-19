What are the health insurance options available to NRIs visiting India?

1 min read Last Updated : Feb 19 2026 | 6:52 PM IST
Indians travellers going abroad often take overseas health insurance before they leave, but what about the reverse scenario? What are health insurance options for non-resident Indians coming here? Most of their health covers from their resident countries are unlikely to be valid here, since they don't have tie-ups with Indian hospitals, besides operating on a different co-pay model. Paisabazaar provides a list of health insurance options available to NRIs while they are visiting India.