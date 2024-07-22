Japan to ease entry for tourists with pre-clearance, speed up immigration

Soon, as a tourist visiting Japan, you'll be able to complete most of your immigration screening before departure. This change will help you breeze through entry procedures upon arrival.

Starting in January 2025, the Japanese government will introduce this pre-clearance system, beginning with tourists from Taiwan, according to broadcaster NHK. With Japan seeing record numbers of visitors, this new system aims to streamline your travel experience. The Japan National Tourism Organization reported that around 17.8 million people visited in the first half of the year, with over 3 million travellers each month since March.

Why is Japan becoming a more affordable travel destination?



Japan's yen has depreciated, making it a more affordable destination for tourism and shopping than before. What used to be a pricey trip has now become more budget-friendly. At a recent tourism promotion meeting, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida mentioned, “It’s critical to promote the number of visitors to local regions, while preventing and keeping control of over-tourism.” He also highlighted the government's plans to use technology to reduce congestion at airports, travel networks, and popular destinations.



Japan aims to attract 60 million visitors annually by 2030. The government is looking to enhance the appeal of national parks and promote sports tourism as part of this goal. Reflecting the growing demand for travel to Japan, ANA Holdings Inc. announced new European routes from Haneda Airport starting this winter, including flights to Milan, Stockholm, and Istanbul.



“We will continue to expand our network,” said All Nippon Airways President Shinichi Inoue.



Impact of tourism on Japan's economy?



The influx of tourists is giving a boost to Japan’s economy. The yen recently hit a 38-year low against the dollar, making Japan an attractive destination for tourists and shoppers. However, this also contributes to the strongest inflation cycle in decades, affecting domestic consumer spending. Foreign visitors spent 2.14 trillion yen in the April-June quarter, according to the Japan Tourism Agency.



How can Indians apply for a Japan tourist visa?



Indians are now eligible for an e-Visa for Japan, which you can apply for through Japan Visa Application Centers (VFS Global).



Here are the key points:



Type of visa: Single entry short term visa for tourism (up to 90 days)Eligibility: Indian and foreign nationals residing in India



Application process: Apply through VFS Global, receive a visa issued electronically



To use the e-Visa, show the “visa issuance notice” on your mobile device at the airport. Internet access is required as printed copies are not accepted.



What documents do you need for the Japan e-Visa?



Valid passport

Digital passport-style image

Valid payment method (credit/debit card)

Additional documents may be required upon request



How to apply for the Japan e-Visa



1. Log on to the Japan eVisa website



2. Complete the online form with your personal, passport, and travel details



3. Receive the results via email



4. Pay the visa fee specified in the email



What are the visa fees and validity?



Visa fee: Rs 500 for single or multiple tourist visas, plus Rs 800 service charge per application



Validity: Single-entry visas are valid for 3 months and allow a stay of up to 90 days. Double-entry visas are valid for 6 months, while multiple-entry visas can be valid for 1 to 5 years, with each stay not exceeding 15 or 30 days depending on your nationality and the purpose of your visit.