Labour Ministry, EPFO respond to criticism, defend new PF withdrawal rules

New rules for withdrawing money from provident fund accounts intend to simplify processes and strengthen social security for salaried people, said the government after Trinamool Congress MP Saket Gokhale’s X post called the norms “shocking and ridiculous”.

“The claims being circulated are factually incorrect and grossly misleading,” said the Labour Ministry and the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) separately on X after criticism of recent changes to the Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF) and Employees’ Pension Scheme (EPS).

Gokhale had said changes in rules about making withdrawals were an “open theft of salaried people’s money.” The ministry argued the rules will benefit members these ways:

EPFO has merged 13 different provisions for partial withdrawals into one framework. Earlier, employees could only withdraw between 50 per cent and 100 per cent of their own contribution and interest. Under revised rules: The withdrawable amount now includes both employer and employee contributions plus interest.

This simplification aims to reduce confusion and rejections of claims caused by overlapping provisions.

Higher withdrawal flexibility during unemployment

Members facing unemployment can now withdraw 75 per cent of their PF balance immediately, including both contributions and accrued interest.

The remaining 25 per cent can be withdrawn after a year of unemployment. Full withdrawal remains permitted in cases of retirement after 55 years, disability, retrenchment, voluntary retirement, or permanent migration abroad.

25 per cent minimum balance rule for long-term benefits To ensure members retain adequate savings for retirement, the EPFO has introduced a 25 per cent minimum balance requirement in EPF accounts. According to ministry data: Nearly 75 per cent of members had less than ₹50,000 at retirement, and

Half had less than Rs 20,000, mainly due to repeated early withdrawals.

Maintaining a minimum balance allows members to benefit from compounding interest (currently 8.25 per cent), ensuring a stronger retirement corpus. EPS withdrawal after 36 months The ministry also clarified changes to the EPS withdrawal norms.