Use cost-effective, accessible group term cover to boost coverage

How does it work?

Group term insurance is offered to an affinity group — employees of a company, customers of a bank, members of a club or an association, etc.

Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance Company has recently launched a group term cover for the customers of the post office and India Post Payments Bank. This cover is available in two variants priced at Rs 2,584 and Rs 5,168 (inclusive of GST) for a sum assured of Rs 5 lakh and Rs 10 lakh, respectively.