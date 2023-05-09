Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Use cost-effective, accessible group term cover to boost coverage

Use cost-effective, accessible group term cover to boost coverage

However, supplement this plan with an individual term policy for enhanced security

Sanjay Kumar Singh
Premium
Use cost-effective, accessible group term cover to boost coverage

4 min read Last Updated : May 09 2023 | 6:59 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance Company has recently launched a group term cover for the customers of the post office and India Post Payments Bank. This cover is available in two variants priced at Rs 2,584 and Rs 5,168 (inclusive of GST) for a sum assured of Rs 5 lakh and Rs 10 lakh, respectively.
How does it work?
Group term insurance is offered to an affinity group — employees of a company, customers of a bank, members of a club or an association, etc.

Also Read

Bajaj Allianz declares bonus worth Rs 1,201 cr for policyholders

More risk in our book helps us become more agile: MD, Bajaj Allianz Life

New tax norm to hurt insurers; stocks attractive for the long run: Analysts

In a first: Bajaj Allianz set to launch surety bonds on December 19

Bajaj Auto sales jump 7% to 331,278 units in April, exports fall 43%

Pension scheme returns 'exceedingly good' versus benchmarks: PFRDA

Beware! Cheque bounce can lead to hefty penalty and imprisonment

Travel secured: The insurance cover you must buy before heading out

A snapshot of personal loan rates offered by various banks with details

Fund pick: DSP Flexi Cap Fund

Topics :life insurance policyBajaj Allianz Life Insurance Company Ltd

First Published: May 09 2023 | 7:29 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story