Live in Canada? How you can pay India bills directly with Canadian dollars

Beacon, a company redefining financial services for immigrants in Canada, has launched a new feature – India Bill Pay – allowing NRIs to directly pay bills in India using Canadian dollars from their Beacon Money account. This new service, which is now available for download on Google and iOS, marks the first of its kind and is designed specifically for the immigrant community in collaboration with Bharat Connect (BBPS) and YES BANK in India.

The India Bill Pay feature enables seamless payments to over 21,000 Indian billers, such as utilities, loans, school fees, and more. This development is expected to address long-standing pain points faced by NRIs who often struggle with paying bills in India, either for themselves or their families, due to the complexity of international payments.

Traditionally, NRIs have been limited in their ability to access India's banking systems from abroad. To pay bills in India, they often rely on maintaining NRI bank accounts or turning to family and friends for help – solutions that are inconvenient, costly, and often come with emotional strain. Beacon’s India Bill Pay service aims to eliminate these challenges by providing a one-stop, seamless platform for direct bill payments using foreign currency.

The unique benefits of Beacon’s India Bill Pay are:

100% digital KYC and onboarding process that can be completed within 10 minutes to start paying Indian bills

Users can pay over 21,000 Indian billers such as utilities, student and home loans, school fees, and hospital charges and more directly using Canadian dollars

Beacon India Bill Pay can auto-fetch bill due amount and send bill reminders for hassle-free payments.

100% secure and compliant with Reserve Bank of India policies, Beacon’s integration with Bharat Connect and YES BANK’s robust infrastructure ensures efficient and secure payment settlements

Powered by YES BANK, the service ensures smooth payment processing for Indian billers under the Rupee Drawing Arrangement (RDA), a framework regulated by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). This system facilitates structured and compliant fund transfers from overseas to India, efficiently converting foreign currency payments into Indian rupees and settling them with Indian beneficiaries, including billers on the Bharat Connect network.

Conceptualized by the RBI, Bharat Connect provides technology solutions that simplify collections and settlements of bill payments for millions of customers and businesses across India. It ensures convenience, end-to-end encryption for security, and strict adherence to RBI regulations, connecting billers, payment providers, and customers seamlessly.

" Leveraging the Bharat Connect model and the RDA framework, we are bridging the gap between Indian and international financial ecosystems, simplifying the process for NRIs to manage their obligations back home," said Ajay Rajan, Country Head – Government, Multinational and International Business, Transaction Banking and Knowledge Units, YES BANK.

Noopur Chaturvedi, CEO of NBBL, shared her excitement about the partnership: “We are pleased to partner with Beacon to extend the convenience of Bharat Connect (BBPS) to users in Canada. This collaboration reflects our commitment to offering a seamless, convenient, and reliable platform for bill payments, ensuring Indians abroad can easily manage essential services back home.”

With the launch of India Bill Pay, Beacon marks a significant milestone in cross-border financial services.