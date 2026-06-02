Living in a flat without occupation certificate? Maintenance fees may apply

Homebuyers living in flats without an occupation certificate (OC) or completion certificate (CC) may still have to pay maintenance charges, according to a recent order by the Himachal Pradesh Real Estate Regulatory Authority (HP RERA). However, builders cannot raise arbitrary or unsupported maintenance demands.

The ruling came in a dispute involving a homebuyer in Baddi, Himachal Pradesh, who had taken possession of a flat years ago despite the project lacking the required statutory approvals. The builder later sought maintenance dues running into lakhs of rupees, prompting a legal challenge.

While HP RERA held that a homeowner enjoying possession of a property cannot completely deny maintenance liability, it also directed the builder to obtain the pending OC and CC within three months and emphasised that maintenance charges must be reasonable, transparent and backed by evidence.

Why did HP RERA side with both parties?

The authority drew a distinction between a builder’s statutory obligations and a homeowner’s obligation to contribute towards the upkeep of common services.

“A flat owner who is in possession and is actually using the premises cannot ordinarily deny the entire liability to pay maintenance,” said Rishabh Gandhi, founder of law firm Rishabh Gandhi and Advocates. However, he added that maintenance demands can still be challenged where they are arbitrary, inflated, unsupported by accounts or relate to amenities that are not functional.

The ruling follows a similar principle, according to Shaurya M Tomar, senior partner, Chugh Universal Legal. He said that a person who enjoys the benefits of occupation, including security, lifts, water supply, housekeeping and other common facilities, must also bear a fair share of the cost of maintaining them.

Himesh Thakur, associate partner, PSL Advocates & Solicitors, noted that the authority has reinforced a practical legal position: Occupying a flat and using services create a responsibility to contribute towards their upkeep, even if the builder has failed to obtain statutory approvals.

What charges can homebuyers challenge? The order does not give builders a free hand to demand any amount they choose. Madhura Samant, partner, Elarra Law Offices, said homebuyers may question maintenance demands that are arbitrary, excessive, unsupported by records or relate to facilities that have not been provided. Rahul Jajoo, advocate, Delhi High Court, said builders can legitimately recover costs for actual services such as security, housekeeping, common electricity, water supply and upkeep of common areas. However, charges for incomplete, non-functional or undelivered facilities can be disputed. The HP RERA order is particularly relevant for projects where promised amenities remain incomplete or where statutory approvals are pending years after possession. Received a large maintenance bill? Ask for these documents Shashank Agarwal, founder of Legum Solis, said the same principle applies even where the property has been rented out. If a homeowner is deriving economic benefit from the flat, complete refusal to pay maintenance is unlikely to find favour with regulators. Experts say homeowners should not blindly pay large lump-sum maintenance demands.