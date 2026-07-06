Map spending pattern, pick credit cards that align with it to boost savings

For most people, two or three categories account for 60 to 70 per cent of total spending. “Once spending categories are clear, it becomes easier to choose a card that rewards those categories,” says Shetty.

Users should select their primary card based on their top two or three spending categories instead of relying on generic cashback when another card or channel may offer better value. “Credit card benefits can range from 3 per cent to 16 per cent depending on the card,” says Arjun Guha Thakurta, Executive Director, Anand Rathi Wealth.