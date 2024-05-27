New national portal being launched to simplify health insurance claims

The government is planning to launch a Unified portal that will process health insurance claims across hospitals all over the country.

The National Health Claim Exchange (NHCX) one-stop-portal is likely to be launched in the next two-three months.

The new portal will use a common data collection format that will contain all the information needed by different insurance companies. It will aim to speed-up the pre-authorisation time and discharge approvals, and bring down insurance premiums in the future.

Currently hospitals use different private portals to process insurance claims, which makes the process inconvenient for the consumers. This new portal will allow faster processing, as it will bring almost 50 insurance providers under the same umbrella.





The NHCX is designed to streamline the claim settlement process for everyone involved. Hospitals will be able to submit claims electronically, reducing paperwork and speeding up approvals. Insurance companies will benefit from faster and more efficient claim processing. Most importantly, policyholders can expect quicker claim settlements and a less cumbersome experience when seeking reimbursements.



Aligned with the Government's flagship 'Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission', the operationalisation of the National Health Claims Exchange (NHCX), a digital health claims platform, will be a significant leap towards ensuring interoperability of health claims, democratising insurance and fostering transparency within the industry. As the one stop platform for exchanging claim related information among different stakeholders in the healthcare ecosystem, the NHCX will empower individuals, medical services providers and insurers with greater access to healthcare data and thus will be instrumental in ensuring seamless claim experience," said Parthanil Ghosh, Director & Chief Business Officer, HDFC ERGO General Insurance. The claim exchange has been developed as part of Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM).

“The National Health Claim Exchange (NHCX), a unified platform for submitting and processing health insurance claims across hospitals, will benefit the health insurance sector. It is designed to drive efficiency, boost customer satisfaction, streamline data management and analytics, ensure regulatory compliance, minimize discrepancies, and facilitate scalability within the industry. Star Health Insurance, India’s leading retail health insurance company, has fully integrated its systems with the NHCX. In tandem with the GI council, we are actively working towards onboarding all major hospitals onto the platform at the earliest. We believe that the NHCX will create a mutually beneficial scenario for customers, insurance companies, and hospitals alike," said Amitabh Jain, COO, Star Health Insurance.

The NHCX is expected to bring greater transparency and efficiency to the health insurance sector. The centralized platform will allow for easier tracking of claims and potentially reduce instances of fraud.