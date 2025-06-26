One full load at a time, dishwashers are changing how Indian kitchens work

Washing a load of dishes is probably the most dreary chores around the household since time immemorial. From the old tub-and-bucket methods to sinks topped up with dirty vessels and plates staring back after a big batch of cooking, doing the dishes can take all the joy of cooking or hosting. Even if one has staff to help out, their famed irregularity can sometimes come at the worst times. How, then, is one to skip this task on a daily basis?

Enter the dishwasher.

A dishwasher is no longer a luxury — it’s a smart investment in convenience, hygiene, sustainability, and quality of life, especially for urban Indian homes.

Even billionaire Amazon-founder Jeff Bezos is enthralled by it. “I do the dishes every night. I’m pretty convinced it’s the sexiest thing I do,” he is reported as saying. Interestingly, stacking the dishes in the washer apparently gives Bezos a moment of calm, clarity, and humble reflection. It’s not just frugality; it’s about finding mindfulness in a simple, repetitive task. He uses this ritual as a way to stay grounded and creative. Most Indians now also chase calm this way: by pressing 'start' on a dishwasher and listening to the quiet hum -- and occasional rattle - of a job well done. For the middle-class Indian juggling hybrid work, rising water tariffs and the perennial shortage of reliable help, 2025 could be the dishwasher’s moment.

The machines are now quieter, smarter and tougher on the toughest turmeric-plus-masala stains than ever. They slash water use, free up hours a week and, when run full, cost less than a cappuccino per cycle. Yet ownership isn’t plug-and-play: you must budget for consumables, measure your cabinets before buying and resign yourself to hand-washing the odd brass vessel. Being water wise Most Indian homes follow the age-old technique of manually cleaning dishes. While this is a common practice, the water wastage is still higher when compared to a dishwasher. One of the most underrated home appliances, dishwashers not only save time but also can play an integral role in saving water.

Manual washing can consume 60–80 litres a day, whereas modern dishwashers need barely 10–15 litres per full load. Electronic consumer goods major Bosch claims its latest freestanding models save up to 18,250 litres a year versus hand-washing — no small change for families often hostage to the water tanker mafia. A typical 70°C “intensive kadhai” or “TrueSteam” cycle kills bacteria and breaks down oil and ghee that cling to Indian cookware. “It’s a labour-free steriliser,” says marketing executive Manvi Bhatia, who swears by the post-biryani sparkle on her stainless-steel pressure cooker. Automating a 30-minute nightly slog frees roughly 180 hours a year — the equivalent of four extra work-weeks — for everything from workouts to Netflix. Plus there are no cracked knuckles, fewer detergent fumes, and energy-efficient “eco” or “half-load” programmes that knock consumption down to Rs 2–Rs 5 in electricity per cycle.

Moreover, investing in one gives you a faster pay-back than you’d guess. A premium freestanding unit costs Rs 35,000–Rs 70,000. Factor in a modest 20 per cent cut in maid hours or a substitute when help vanishes, plus lower water bills, and most families recover the investment in two to three years. On the flipside, all utensils aren’t welcome into the dishwasher. Aluminium tawas turn dull, seasoned cast-iron can rust, and brass or hand-painted crockery may tarnish. You’ll still need to hand-wash grandma’s kadhai. Then there is the partial-load penalty. Sensor-driven machines can run half-loads, but water-and-power economics work only when the rack is full. Also, it takes a while to master the machine. Pre-rinsing, filter cleaning and smart loading (knives down, bowls angled) can take about a fortnight to master. Slack, and the filter clogs — or you unload streaky glasses.

Saif Khan, managing director and chief executive officer of BSH Home Appliances India, says there is a strong focus on premiumisation. "There is a notable increase in demand for premium appliances, especially high-capacity front-loading washing machines, top freezers, dishwashers, and built-in cooking range," he said. "Consumers look for aspirational yet functional solutions for their homes. In response to this growing demand, we have expanded our product line with larger capacity washing machines and advanced dishwashers recently....” What’s trending in dishwashers Modern dishwashers automatically adjust water, temperature, and cycle time based on how soiled the dishes are, helping saving water and energy. Unlike older models, the new ones have silent motors - inverter or direct-drive motors run at 40–50 decibels, quiet enough for overnight use without disturbing your sleep.

Features like Bosch’s Intensive Kadhai or LG’s TrueSteam operate at 70 °C or more, sterilising utensils and eliminating grease common to Indian kitchens. Adjustable racks (RackMatic, EasyRack™ Plus) and 12–16 place settings suit a variety of cookware, from heavy pans to delicate glassware. WiFi-enabled models, such as the LG ThinQ or Bosch Home Connect, allow remote control, notifications, and cycle downloads. Buying Tips If kitchen space is limited, opt for countertop/portable models. Most Indian nuclear/joint families can manage with one that has 12–14 place settings. Prioritise features like high-temperature intensive cleaning and eco/water-saving mode. Watch out for indices of utensil compatibility. Avoid aluminum, brass, copper, hand-painted, or non-stick utensils since they may fade, tarnish, or even get damaged.

And some nice-to-have, if not essential, features include a sensor wash, silent motor, WiFi control, adjustable racks. Look for 2–5 years comprehensive warranty and service coverage. Factor in recurring costs: detergent, rinse aid, salt, electricity (~1–2 kWh per cycle). Spin or delay start features are handy for overnight cycles or timed runs. “Our portfolio includes everything from compact 8-place table top models starting around ₹24,000 to advanced 15-place freestanding options with premium features like AquaIntense technology and ProSmart inverter motors," says Prasenjit Basu, head of marketing at Voltas Beko. "Our Free Standing 8-Place Settings Dishwasher remains a bestseller, ideal for urban nuclear families, while our 15-place model is the most premium in the line-up."

Faber, too, recently launched its freestanding dishwasher (6 PR 12S), packed with next-gen features tailored for modern Indian kitchens. Designed for flexibility and efficiency, it includes a zone wash for targeted cleaning. To ensure optimal performance, Voltas recommends regularly cleaning the filter and spray arms, using only dishwasher-specific detergents. Avoid overloading the racks, skip washing wooden or non-stick items, and never use regular dish soap. PRICE OF PREMIUM VARIANTS Here are some of the premium dishwashers for discerning buyers seeking top-tier performance, features, and design: Bosch 13 Place FreeStanding Dishwasher (SMS66GI01I) Price: Rs 47,500 Features: Combines German engineering, hygiene-focused washes, smart connectivity, and whisper-quiet operation.