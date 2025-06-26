Union Mutual Fund launches 'low risk', short-term debt investment scheme

Union Mutual Fund has a new debt scheme for investors wanting to park surplus money for a short period: from three to 12 months. The New Fund Offer (NFO) opened on Thursday and will close on July 10, 2025.

Union Low Duration Fund is a flexible and structured alternative to traditional savings instruments, especially at a time when short-term debt instruments are offering relatively attractive yields, said the company.

The fund will invest in a mix of debt and money market instruments while maintaining a Macaulay Duration of six to 12 months.

What is Macaulay Duration

Macaulay Duration is a way to measure how long, on average, it takes for an investor to recover their money from a bond or debt investment, including both interest and principal. A shorter duration (like six to 12 months) means:

The fund is less affected by changes in interest rates.

It is better suited for short-term investors.

It has lower risk compared to longer-duration debt funds. ALSO READ: 'Validation error' in filing tax return: How to fix problem, get refunds Key features of the fund Fund type: Open-ended low duration debt scheme NFO dates: June 26 – July 10, 2025 Ideal investment period: 3 to 12 months Investment focus: High-quality debt and money market instruments Liquidity: Open-ended structure allows entry and exit after NFO Management’s words “This scheme is not about chasing high yields. It’s about structure, timing, and giving purpose to your short-term money,” said Madhu Nair, chief executive officer, Union Asset Management Company.

He added that in the current environment of evolving interest rates and surplus liquidity, the fund offers a pragmatic solution for idle cash. Parijat Agrawal, head of fixed income at Union AMC, said, “We’re tracking liquidity, interest rate curve movements, and broader macro trends. A low duration strategy gives us the flexibility to act swiftly.” Opportunities and Risks Opportunities -Potentially better returns than savings accounts or ultra-short FDs -Actively managed to respond to rate changes -Low duration reduces volatility and interest rate risk Risks -Returns are market-linked and not guaranteed -Some exposure to credit and reinvestment risk