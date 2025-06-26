'Validation error' in filing tax return: How to fix problem, get refunds

People may face a problem called ‘bank account validation error’ while filing their Income Tax returns online, preventing them from completing the e-verification process or receiving refunds.

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), at incometax.gov.in, has listed reasons for the error and explained how to resolve it.

Why bank account validation is important

Before the Income Tax Department can issue any refund, the taxpayer’s bank account must be:

-Pre-validated on the Income Tax portal, and

-Linked with the PAN of the taxpayer

ALSO READ: Earning from reels or brand deals? Here's how influencers must file ITR According to the CBDT’s instructions on its e-filing website, this validation ensures that refunds are credited to the correct account and helps complete e-verification using Electronic Verification Code (EVC).

Common reasons for validation failure The portal lists the following reasons why bank account validation might fail: PAN not linked with the bank account

Mismatch in name between PAN and bank records

Bank account number mismatch/ wrong ISFC code

Account is closed or inactive Steps to fix the validation error Here is what you should do, as per the guidance provided on incometax.gov.in: Log in to the portal using your PAN credentials.

Navigate to the ‘My Bank Account’ section under your profile.

Check the reason for validation failure displayed next to your bank account. Take corrective action: