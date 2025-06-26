'Validation error' in filing tax return: How to fix problem, get refunds

Why bank account validation is important
Common reasons for validation failure
- PAN not linked with the bank account
- Mismatch in name between PAN and bank records
- Bank account number mismatch/ wrong ISFC code
- Account is closed or inactive
Steps to fix the validation error
- Log in to the portal using your PAN credentials.
- Navigate to the ‘My Bank Account’ section under your profile.
- Check the reason for validation failure displayed next to your bank account.
- If it’s a PAN linking issue, contact your bank to update records.
- If there’s a name mismatch, ensure the name in your PAN matches exactly with the bank account.
- If the bank isn’t supported, consider adding another account that is supported.
- Click ‘Revalidate’ after corrections, or choose ‘Add Bank Account’ to register a different one.
Final checks
- Use an active account where refunds can be credited.
- Choose a bank that supports EVC if you want to e-verify your ITR using that account.
- Ensure the PAN is correctly linked with the account.
