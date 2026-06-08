Outflows from gold ETFs signal caution; how should investors respond?

Gold exchange-traded funds (ETFs) in India saw net outflows of $61 million (₹582crore), equivalent to 0.4 tonnes, in May, reducing total holdings to 116.3 tonnes, according to data from the World Gold Council. This marked the first monthly outflow in a year.

Meanwhile, HDFC Asset Management Company (AMC) has restricted lump-sum purchases and switch-ins in HDFC Gold ETF Fund of Fund to ₹10 lakh per permanent account number (PAN) per calendar month.

Gold funds have risen 57.1 per cent over the past year but have corrected 3.1 per cent in the past three months.

Investors moved money from the yellow metal to riskier assets. “Investors rotated money from defensive assets into risk assets such as equities as risk sentiment improved and opportunities emerged in growth-oriented sectors,” says Vikram Dhawan, head commodities and fund manager, Nippon India Mutual Fund.

Gold prices have already rallied a lot. “Investors booked profits after the strong rally in gold paused,” says Siddharth Srivastava, head - ETF product & fund manager, Mirae Asset Mutual Fund.

The spike in crude oil prices increased inflation-related concerns. “The higher probability of an interest rate hike, rather than a rate cut, and a spike in yields acted as a headwind,” says Deveya Gaglani, senior research analyst - commodities, Axis Direct. Gold tends to underperform when real interest rates move higher.

Import restrictions and supply constraints in the domestic bullion market led to increased the utilisation of ETF inventories to meet physical demand.

Long-term support intact

The case for long-term investment in gold, however, remains intact. “It is anchored in the expansion of sovereign balance sheets and the rise in global debt levels,” says Dhawan.

The gradual diversification of global reserves away from the US dollar is another factor that will continue to provide support to gold over the long term. Central banks have continued to accumulate the yellow metal despite historically elevated prices. “Central bank purchases in the first quarter of 2026 remained above long-term averages,” says Dhawan.

Ongoing geopolitical uncertainty also supports gold’s performance.

Factors that could weigh on rally