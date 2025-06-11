Paytm rolls out customised UPI IDs: Here's how to create one for yourself

Paytm has started a new feature that allows users to create personalised UPI identities, so that their phone numbers are not revealed during payments and privacy is ensured.

Why this matters: A privacy-first approach

UPI (unified payments interface) payments are linked to users’ phone numbers, which become visible to anyone they transact with. With the new update, users can now create custom UPI handles such as yourname@ptyes or yourname@ptaxis, instead of using number-based IDs.

“We have introduced personalised UPI IDs to offer more choice and privacy in payments. We heard feedback from our customers who wanted to keep their mobile numbers private, and built this solution to address that need,” said a Paytm spokesperson.

The feature is supported through UPI handles issued by Yes Bank and Axis Bank , and Paytm will add more banks soon. How it works: Easy steps to create your personalised UPI ID Setting up your custom UPI ID is a simple in-app process: Open the Paytm app

Tap the profile icon and select ‘UPI Settings’

Choose ‘Manage UPI ID’

Pick a custom ID like yourname@ptyes

Confirm and activate it as your primary UPI ID Once activated, you can start using this new ID for all UPI transactions, without sharing your phone number. More than just privacy: A suite of smart UPI features This personalised UPI ID is part of a broader set of innovations Paytm recently introduced to improve convenience, transparency, and control: