Paytm rolls out customised UPI IDs: Here's how to create one for yourself

Why this matters: A privacy-first approach
How it works: Easy steps to create your personalised UPI ID
- Open the Paytm app
- Tap the profile icon and select ‘UPI Settings’
- Choose ‘Manage UPI ID’
- Pick a custom ID like yourname@ptyes
- Confirm and activate it as your primary UPI ID
More than just privacy: A suite of smart UPI features
- Hide/unhide transactions for added privacy
- Spend summaries and categorisation to manage monthly expenses
- ‘Receive Money’ widget for instant alerts
- QR Scan & Pay widget for quicker access
- Auto top-up for Paytm UPI Lite, allowing seamless payments up to Rs 5,000
- Downloadable UPI statements in PDF/Excel formats
- A unified balance view across linked bank accounts
UPI goes global
