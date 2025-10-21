Pf delays, pension errors or tax refund issues: Here's how CPGRAMS can help

Financial grievances with government bodies, ranging from delayed provident fund (PF) withdrawals to pension miscalculations or income tax refunds, can be stressful. The Centralised Public Grievance Redress and Monitoring System (CPGRAMS) offers a transparent, digital way to raise such issues and track their resolution.

What is CPGRAMS?

According to the CPGRAMS website, the platform is a 24x7 online portal that allows citizens to lodge grievances related to service delivery with public authorities. It is a single portal connected to all ministries and departments of the Centre and states, offering role-based access to officials. Citizens can also access CPGRAMS via a standalone mobile app on the Google Play Store or through the UMANG mobile application.

Once a grievance is filed, the complainant receives a unique registration ID to track its progress. If unsatisfied with the resolution, citizens can file an appeal, and the status of the appeal can also be monitored using the same registration number. CPGRAMS also allows feedback after closure; if the grievance resolution is rated ‘Poor’, the system enables the option to escalate further.

How to use CPGRAMS for financial complaints

CPGRAMS is particularly useful for monetary issues linked to government institutions, such as:

Provident Fund (PF) delays - - pending settlements or transfer of accounts.

