Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Planning for FY25, making safe investments: Top personal finance stories

Planning for FY25, making safe investments: Top personal finance stories

Our top stop stories this week tell how you how to review your portfolio and what to do if you are a risk-averse investor

Representative Picture
BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 29 2024 | 10:03 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The end of the financial year is a good time to review your investment portfolio and correct course. In this week’s lead story, Sanjay Kumar Singh and Karthik Jerome explain how to rebalance the portfolio and make it shipshape for the coming year.

Today everyone around us is an equity investor. But what if you belong to that class of people who are risk averse and would lose sleep if their portfolio goes down by 5-10 per cent? Should you follow the herd and invest in equities? Deepesh Raghaw, a Sebi-registered investment advisor, suggests the way out for these investors.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


Midcap funds have given good returns over the past year, averaging 55.6 per cent. If you are a new investor in the market, you may still enter this category, provided you take limited exposure, have an investment horizon of seven years or more, and take the SIP route. If you are searching for a fund from this category, look up Morningstar’s review of SBI Magnum Midcap Fund.

Are you a 30-year-old, living in a metro city, and looking to buy health insurance coverage of Rs 10 lakh? Look up Policybazaar.com’s table to compare the features and pricing of leading insurers.

Number of the week

Rs 46,200 crore: Lump-sum inflows into equity mutual funds between September 2023 and February 2024

Investors put Rs 46,200 crore in equity mutual funds in the six months ended February 2024. This is thrice the flow received during the previous six months.

While an increase in SIP (systematic investment plans) is laudable, the spike in lump-sum investments, especially at a time when the markets have been running up, is not a happy development. It poses significant risks. Most of these investors hope to reap high returns in a short period. In current conditions, a large part of this money is likely to have gone into smallcap and midcap stocks, whose valuations are already on the higher side after a huge run-up.

If the trend within the market were to reverse, these investors could face significant losses. Many of them are new entrants in the equity market. They would lack the patience and finance to wait until the markets recover. Many of them are likely to throw in the towel and convert their notional losses into actual losses. Taking the systematic investment plan route would be much safer.

Also Read

Financial planning for 2024, farmhouse luxury: Top personal finance stories

Diverse portfolio funds and beach holidays: Top personal finance stories

Health insurance safety, adventure sport boom: Top personal finance stories

HDFC Bank, Tata, SBI, and others: Personal loans with lowest interest rates

Personal loan primer: Essential tips before taking the plunge

44% who booked flights could never get a seat assigned without a fee: survey

Enhance portfolio resilience by investing in MNC fund: What is on offer?

The financial year is ending: Here is what you must do for your investments

Key information about health insurance plans gathered in one table

Goa, Puri or Dubai: Where Indians are travelling this Good Friday weekend

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Personal Finance InvestmentsInvestor

First Published: Mar 29 2024 | 10:02 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story