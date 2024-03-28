Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

There are rewards for investors who are averse to taking market risk

They don't have to put their money in equity trade and yet build a corpus for their financial goals

investors , market
Premium

Risk-averse investors can earn a comfortable corpus for their retirement. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Deepesh Raghaw
4 min read Last Updated : Mar 28 2024 | 1:12 PM IST
Some investors won’t bat an eyelid if their portfolio crashes 25-30 per cent and others worry even if it is down just half a per cent: Tolerance for risk is shaped by experience, personality and money at stake.

What should investors with low appetite for risk do? Should they take exposure to stocks or equity funds?

Before we get there, I want to contrast between risk-taking ability and risk tolerance/appetite.

Risk-taking ability depends on age, net worth, cash flows, financial goals, family situation and other factors.

Let’s say A and B need Rs 1 crore for retirement. When they do,

Also Read

Female govt employees may now nominate child for pension before husband

Atal Pension Yojana: How to avail of pension scheme for unorganised sector

EPFO to run drive from December to recover dues from defaulting subscribers

EPFO data breach in 2018 linked to Chinese cyber agency, probe reveals

OPS vs NPS: Why did government employees hold a rally at Ramlila Maidan?

Fund review: SBI Magnum Midcap Fund

Atal Pension Yojana: How to avail of pension scheme for unorganised sector

H-1B visa rules from April 1: Pay more, file correctly or risk rejection

What Australia's 'No Further Stay' in visa policy means for Indians

Not just 80C: You can claim Rs 75,000 as deductions with health insurance premiums too

Topics : equity trading Retirement schemes Financial planning Market finance

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 28 2024 | 1:12 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayNirmala SitharamanLok Sabha Election LiveRR vs DC Playing 11IPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon