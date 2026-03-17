Home / Finance / Personal Finance / PM internship scheme sees 7,292 exits; stipend raised to ₹9,000 a month

PM internship scheme sees 7,292 exits; stipend raised to ₹9,000 a month

The internships are structured over 12 months, with completion timelines varying depending on joining dates

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) is likely to open the internship scheme for applicants in mid-October, according to people in the know. The first round of shortlisting of candidates will be conducted using artificial intelligence (AI), they s
Illustration: Ajay Mohanty
Amit Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 17 2026 | 1:45 PM IST
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Thousands of candidates are dropping out midway through the government’s flagship internship initiative, even as public spending on the programme remains a fraction of the allocation.
 

Dropouts under PM Internship Scheme

 
Over 7,290 candidates have left internships without completing them under the Prime Minister Internship Scheme (PMIS), the corporate affairs ministry informed Parliament.
 
The scheme, currently running as a pilot in two phases, has seen significant participation on paper but relatively low completion levels.
 
In the first round (launched October 2024):
 
621,000 applications were received
 
8,760 candidates joined internships

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3,605 have completed them so far
 
In the second round (launched January 2025):
 
455000 applications were received
 
Over 7300 candidates joined internships
 
As of March 9, 2026, a total of 7292 candidates exited before completion, the ministry said.
 

What the scheme offers

Minister of State for Corporate Affairs Harsh Malhotra clarified that PMIS is not designed to guarantee jobs. Instead, the scheme focuses on: 
  • Building industry-relevant skills
  • Improving employability
  • Providing exposure to corporate work environments
 
The internships are structured over 12 months, with completion timelines varying depending on joining dates. For the first round, completion runs between November 2025 and March 2026.
 

Financial allocation vs actual spending

Despite a substantial allocation, actual spending remains low.
 
Budget allocation (FY26): ₹10,831.07 crore
 
Estimated expenditure: ₹87.46 crore
 
The minister noted that the full-scale rollout has not yet begun, and the pilot phase continues.
 

Higher stipend from March 2026

In a move aimed at improving participation and retention, the government has increased monthly financial assistance:
 
Earlier stipend: ₹5,000
 
Revised stipend: ₹9,000 (effective March 2026)
 

What this means for candidates

The data points to a key concern: while interest in the scheme is high, conversion into completed internships remains limited. For young applicants, this underscores two practical realities:
 
Internships under PMIS are skill-building opportunities, not job guarantees
 
Completion is critical to extract value, especially as the scheme is positioned as a pathway to becoming “job-ready”
 
With higher stipends now in place, the government may be attempting to address dropout rates. Whether that improves completion outcomes will become clearer as the pilot progresses.
 
(With inputs from PTI)
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First Published: Mar 17 2026 | 1:45 PM IST

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