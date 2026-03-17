Parkinson's isn't the same for men and women, study highlights differences

Parkinson’s disease has long been seen as a condition that affects people in broadly similar ways, but a recent large-scale study is now challenging that assumption. It shows that men and women may experience the disease quite differently. Drawing on data from nearly 11,000 people, the research offers one of the clearest pictures yet of how symptoms, risk factors and progression vary by sex, and why a more personalised approach to care may be overdue.

The study, titled “Insights from a cross-sectional population-based study of 10,929 Australians living with Parkinson's disease: risk factors, comorbidities, and sex differences,” was published in The Lancet Regional Health. It brings together detailed patient-reported data to map both motor and non-motor symptoms across sexes.

How Parkinson’s manifests differently Parkinson’s disease is a progressive neurological condition that affects movement, with symptoms such as tremors, stiff and slowed movements, while also impacting sleep, mood and memory over time. It is already known to vary from person to person, but this study highlights that sex plays a key role, and it influences both when symptoms begin and how they unfold. The condition is about 1.5 times more common in men

Women tend to be slightly younger at symptom onset and diagnosis

The average onset age is around 64, while diagnosis typically happens at 68 While tremors and stiffness are widely recognised, the study shows that non-motor symptoms are just as common and often more disruptive, but they do not affect men and women equally.

Common across both sexes: Sleep disturbances in 96 per cent of participants

Memory changes in 65 per cent

Pain and dizziness in about two-thirds

Loss of smell in almost half of participants Key differences: Women reported more pain and falls

Men experienced more memory issues

Men were also more likely to show impulsive behaviours READ | Handwriting shifts to sleep issues: Experts decode early Parkinson's signs These contrasts suggest that the disease affects the brain and body differently depending on sex, which may influence both diagnosis and treatment strategies. What factors raise the risk of Parkinson’s disease? The research also sheds light on why Parkinson’s develops, pointing to a mix of genetic and environmental triggers, although their impact varies.

Around 25 per cent had a family history, yet only 10–15 per cent of cases are strongly genetic

Environmental exposure plays a major role, and includes: Pesticides - reported by 36 per cent Traumatic brain injury - reported by 16 per cent High-risk occupations - reported by 33 per cent

Notably, these exposures were more common in men, which may partly explain why the disease is more prevalent among them. Why these differences matter for care These variations highlighted by the study have real implications for how Parkinson’s is managed. If women are more prone to pain and falls, and men to cognitive or behavioural changes, then treatment plans need to reflect those realities, and one-size-fits-all approaches may fall short.

The findings also reinforce that Parkinson’s is shaped by a complex interplay of ageing, biology and environment. While sex is an important factor, it is only one piece of a larger puzzle. What remains unclear Despite its scale, the study has limitations. Most participants involved in the research were of European ancestry and the data relied on self-reported symptoms, which can introduce bias. Researchers also note that long-term tracking is needed to understand how symptoms evolve over time. For more health updates, follow #HealthwithBS What this landmark study ultimately shows is that Parkinson’s is not a uniform disease, and recognising sex-based differences could lead to earlier diagnosis, better symptom management and more personalised care.