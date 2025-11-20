Axis MF's new multi-Asset FoF offers equity, debt, gold, silver in 1 fund

- Category: Hybrid FoF (Domestic)
- Benchmark: NIFTY 500 TRI (45%), NIFTY Composite Debt Index (45%), Domestic Price of Physical Gold (5%), Domestic Price of Physical Silver (5%)
- NFO Period: Nov 21 to Dec 05, 2025
- Fund Manager(s): Shreyash Devalkar, Devang Shah, Mayank Hyanki, Aditya Pagaria
- Minimum Application Amount: ₹100 and in multiples of ₹1/- thereafter
- Exit Load: If redeemed / switched-out within 12 months from allotment date: For 10% of investments: NIL for remaining investments: 1%. If redeemed / switched-out after 12 months from allotment date: NIL
- Diversifies across fund houses, styles and strategies, reducing manager-dependence.
- Enables tax-efficient rebalancing, since allocation shifts happen within the scheme.
- Provides wide access to top-performing schemes and commodities without multiple investments.
- Helps ride different market cycles without timing each asset class separately.
- This allows the fund to switch quickly between themes—growth, value, duration, commodities—without passing tax liabilities to investors during rebalancing.
- Axis MF believes the current market context makes a strong case for multi-asset investing:
- Equities have delivered strong returns over the past two years, but valuations remain elevated in certain segments.
- Debt markets are stabilising with predictable rates and improved liquidity.
- Gold and silver are benefiting from geopolitical uncertainty and currency volatility.
- Global macro risks—from rate decisions to geopolitical tensions—have increased concentration risk for single-asset portfolios.
- A multi-asset fund aims to mitigate volatility by balancing equity upside, debt stability and commodity protection, offering smoother returns across cycles.
- A 2-year or longer time horizon
- Automatic, model-driven rebalancing
- Simpler diversification without tracking multiple schemes
- Protection against single asset-class risk
