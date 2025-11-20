Axis MF's new multi-Asset FoF offers equity, debt, gold, silver in 1 fund

Axis Mutual Fund on Thursday launched a new multi-asset offering designed to help investors navigate volatile markets with a single, dynamically managed portfolio. The Axis Multi-Asset Active Fund of Fund (FoF)—open for subscription from November 21 to December 5, 2025—will invest across equity-, debt- and commodity-oriented mutual fund schemes and ETFs.

Aimed at providing investors with a one-stop solution for long-term asset allocation, the fund blends exposure to equities (45%), debt (45%), gold (5%) and silver (5%), using a hybrid benchmark that tracks all four components.

The scheme carries one of the lowest entry barriers in the category, with a minimum investment of ₹100.

Highlights of Axis Multi-Asset Active FoF (Fund of Fund) Category: Hybrid FoF (Domestic)

Benchmark: NIFTY 500 TRI (45%), NIFTY Composite Debt Index (45%), Domestic Price of Physical Gold (5%), Domestic Price of Physical Silver (5%)

NFO Period: Nov 21 to Dec 05, 2025

Fund Manager(s): Shreyash Devalkar, Devang Shah, Mayank Hyanki, Aditya Pagaria

Minimum Application Amount: ₹100 and in multiples of ₹1/- thereafter

Exit Load: If redeemed / switched-out within 12 months from allotment date: For 10% of investments: NIL for remaining investments: 1%. If redeemed / switched-out after 12 months from allotment date: NIL A Dynamic Allocation Engine Behind the Scenes

The fund uses a quantitative model-driven approach, supplemented by an internal committee that evaluates valuations, macro indicators, liquidity trends and commodity market cues. This framework also incorporates softer, non-quantifiable factors such as geopolitical risks and shifting global expectations. The fund will be jointly managed by Shreyash Devalkar, Devang Shah, Aditya Pagaria and Mayank Hyanki, each bringing deep expertise across asset classes. Why a Fund-of-Funds? Axis AMC says the FoF structure offers meaningful benefits for long-term investors: Diversifies across fund houses, styles and strategies, reducing manager-dependence.

Enables tax-efficient rebalancing, since allocation shifts happen within the scheme.

Provides wide access to top-performing schemes and commodities without multiple investments.

Helps ride different market cycles without timing each asset class separately.

This allows the fund to switch quickly between themes—growth, value, duration, commodities—without passing tax liabilities to investors during rebalancing. "Axis Multi-Asset Active FoF is a one-stop solution for investors seeking diversification without the complexity of managing multiple products. By combining equity, debt, and commodities in a dynamically managed structure, we aim to help investors navigate market cycles effectively while reducing volatility and enhancing risk-adjusted returns.”

Adding further perspective, Ashish Gupta, CIO, Axis AMC, said, "Asset allocation is the cornerstone of long-term investing, but timing markets and switching between asset classes is challenging for most investors. With Axis Multi-Asset Active FoF, we bring a disciplined, model-driven approach that blends quantitative insights with active oversight. This allows us to capture opportunities across equity, debt, and commodities while managing risk effectively. Our goal is to deliver a smoother investment experience and consistent outcomes over time," said Ashish Gupta, CIO, Axis AMC.

Axis MF believes the current market context makes a strong case for multi-asset investing:

Equities have delivered strong returns over the past two years, but valuations remain elevated in certain segments.

Debt markets are stabilising with predictable rates and improved liquidity.

Gold and silver are benefiting from geopolitical uncertainty and currency volatility.

Global macro risks—from rate decisions to geopolitical tensions—have increased concentration risk for single-asset portfolios.

A multi-asset fund aims to mitigate volatility by balancing equity upside, debt stability and commodity protection, offering smoother returns across cycles. Who Should Invest? The fund is suitable for investors seeking: