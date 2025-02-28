Reserve Bank of India's $10 bn forex swap auction receives 1.5 times bids

The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) $10 billion dollar-rupee buy-sell swap auction for three years on Friday received bids worth $16.23 billion, reflecting strong demand amid a persistent liquidity deficit in the banking system.
This was the second swap auction by the central bank, after it infused $5 billion via a six-month swap on January 31.
Out of 244 bids, the RBI accepted 161 bids worth $10.06 billion for a tenure of three years. The cut-off premium was set at Rs 6.55, which was lower than market expectations. The weighted average premium on accepted bids was Rs 6.73.
"The demand was stronger than expected. The cut-off was seen at around Rs 6.62," said the treasury head at a private bank. "Forward premiums eventually fell after the auction result," he added.
A currency swap is a transaction where the RBI buys dollars from banks in exchange for rupees, with a commitment to sell those dollars back at a later date. This purchase of dollars by the central bank effectively increases the supply of rupees, or rupee liquidity, in the market.
Market participants said there was strong demand from the corporate sector, while banks were demanding higher premiums.
"A lot of participants, especially banks, would have bid at the tail, anticipating that the RBI would receive the premium aggressively. Eighty-three out of 244 bids, or almost one-third, were not accepted," said Abhishek Goenka, chief executive officer, IFA Global.
"It did not make a lot of commercial sense for banks to bid too aggressively, given that the RBI is in a rate cut cycle and the cost of funds is not likely to increase dramatically in the foreseeable future. The incentive for banks would have been that it does not exhaust counterparty limits, as the counterparty in this case is the RBI. Therefore, banks would not have any capital charge considerations," added Goenka.
The net liquidity in the banking system was in a deficit of Rs 1.81 trillion as of Thursday, according to the latest data from the central bank. The banking system has been in a liquidity deficit for the past 11 consecutive weeks.
Meanwhile, the rupee depreciated by 31 paise against the dollar as foreign investors sold domestic equities amid growing concerns over a trade war after US President Donald Trump announced that tariffs on Canada and Mexico would take effect next week, and that additional tariffs would be imposed on China. In response, Canada pledged to take swift retaliatory measures.
The dollar index rose to 107.37 on Friday, up from 106.62 on Thursday. It measures the strength of the US dollar against a basket of six major currencies. The broader equity indices were down almost 2 per cent today.
The local currency settled at 87.51 against the dollar on Friday, compared with the previous close of 87.20 per dollar. The rupee has depreciated by 4.69 per cent in the current financial year so far, while it has seen a 2.17 per cent depreciation in the current calendar year.
Market participants said that the RBI intervened in the foreign exchange market via dollar sales to curb excess volatility.
"There was intervention today (Friday); PSU banks were the major participants in the market," said the treasury head at another private bank. "The Rs 87.50 per dollar level is crucial; the rupee retraced 4-5 paise to 87.50 per dollar. We will have to see where the dollar index moves from here," he added.
India’s foreign exchange reserves rose by $4.7 billion to $640 billion during the week ending February 21, on the back of a rise in foreign currency assets, which increased by $4.2 billion in the previous week, according to the latest RBI data. Gold reserves increased by $426 million during the week.
"The data shows there is two-way intervention, with downward resistance at 86.60 and upward at 87.50," said the treasury head at a state-owned bank. "Partially, it is a valuation effect, but the RBI was a net buyer during the week," he added.
The rupee appreciated 0.14 per cent against the dollar for the week ended February 21.