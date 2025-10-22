Home / Finance / Personal Finance / RBI Retail Direct explained: How to invest in government bonds online

RBI Retail Direct explained: How to invest in government bonds online

RBI's Retail Direct lets small investors buy government bonds online, earn stable returns and skip brokers for a simpler, safer investment journey.

RBI bond issuance extension, government securities borrowing calendar, uniform pricing state bonds, multiple vs uniform auction method, long term bond yields India, commercial banks RBI request, central state bond supply pressure, 10 year benchmark b
Amit Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 22 2025 | 10:45 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has made investing in government bonds easier for small savers through its Retail Direct platform. This initiative allows individuals to buy and sell government securities (G-Secs) directly with the central bank, without needing a broker or intermediary.
 

What is RBI Retail Direct?

 
Launched in November 2021, it aims to widen retail participation in government securities. It provides an online facility for individuals to invest in:
 
  • Government of India Treasury Bills (T-Bills) -- short-term securities with maturities of up to one year.
  • Government of India Dated Securities -- long-term bonds with fixed or floating interest rates.
  • State Development Loans (SDLs) -- debt issued by state governments.
  • Sovereign Gold Bonds (SGBs) -- gold-linked savings instruments issued by the RBI.
 
All transactions are done through the Retail Direct Gilt (RDG) account, which can be opened online at no cost.
 

How to Open an RDG Account?

The process is fully digital. An investor must have:
 
  • A valid PAN card
  • A savings bank account in India
  • An email ID and registered mobile number
  • KYC documents linked to PAN and bank account
After verification, the account can be used to bid for government securities in primary auctions or buy and sell them in the secondary market via the Negotiated Dealing System-- Order Matching (NDS-OM) platform.
 

Why Investors Should Consider It

Government securities are among the safest investment options, as they carry sovereign backing. The returns, while moderate, are relatively stable compared to equities or corporate bonds.
 

Key benefits include:

  • No intermediaries or brokerage fees
  • Direct link with RBI, ensuring transparency
  • Regular interest payments (usually semi-annual)
  • Option to hold till maturity or trade before
However, investors should note that bond prices can fluctuate with interest rate movements, which can affect returns if sold before maturity.
 

Ideal for Conservative Investors

The Retail Direct platform is best suited for conservative investors seeking stable income and capital safety. It also offers a way for small savers to diversify beyond fixed deposits, especially those looking to align with long-term financial goals such as retirement planning.
 
For many retail investors, RBI Retail Direct offers a rare opportunity to lend directly to the government and earn assured returns, without middlemen or complex paperwork. 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

US trade deal may reignite interest in manufacturing fund segment

Draft pension reforms aim to build investor confidence, PFRDA seeks input

New gold? Why wealthy families are investing in countries, not just stocks

Where money's safest in 2025: Switzerland tops resilience Index, India lags

Rajesh cut his EMI with 1 smart ask - The RBI just made it easier for you

Topics :bonds marketBS Web Reports

First Published: Oct 22 2025 | 10:45 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story