RBI Retail Direct explained: How to invest in government bonds online

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has made investing in government bonds easier for small savers through its Retail Direct platform. This initiative allows individuals to buy and sell government securities (G-Secs) directly with the central bank, without needing a broker or intermediary.

What is RBI Retail Direct?

Launched in November 2021, it aims to widen retail participation in government securities. It provides an online facility for individuals to invest in:

Government of India Treasury Bills (T-Bills) -- short-term securities with maturities of up to one year.

Government of India Dated Securities -- long-term bonds with fixed or floating interest rates.

State Development Loans (SDLs) -- debt issued by state governments.

Sovereign Gold Bonds (SGBs) -- gold-linked savings instruments issued by the RBI.

All transactions are done through the Retail Direct Gilt (RDG) account, which can be opened online at no cost.

How to Open an RDG Account? The process is fully digital. An investor must have: A valid PAN card

A savings bank account in India

An email ID and registered mobile number

KYC documents linked to PAN and bank account After verification, the account can be used to bid for government securities in primary auctions or buy and sell them in the secondary market via the Negotiated Dealing System-- Order Matching (NDS-OM) platform. Why Investors Should Consider It Government securities are among the safest investment options, as they carry sovereign backing. The returns, while moderate, are relatively stable compared to equities or corporate bonds.