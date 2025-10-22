RBI Retail Direct explained: How to invest in government bonds online

What is RBI Retail Direct?
- Government of India Treasury Bills (T-Bills) -- short-term securities with maturities of up to one year.
- Government of India Dated Securities -- long-term bonds with fixed or floating interest rates.
- State Development Loans (SDLs) -- debt issued by state governments.
- Sovereign Gold Bonds (SGBs) -- gold-linked savings instruments issued by the RBI.
How to Open an RDG Account?
- A valid PAN card
- A savings bank account in India
- An email ID and registered mobile number
- KYC documents linked to PAN and bank account
Why Investors Should Consider It
Key benefits include:
- No intermediaries or brokerage fees
- Direct link with RBI, ensuring transparency
- Regular interest payments (usually semi-annual)
- Option to hold till maturity or trade before
Ideal for Conservative Investors
