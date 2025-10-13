RBI's offline digital rupee is here: Pay with e₹ even without internet

The digital rupee, or e₹, is India’s central bank digital currency (CBDC), representing a digital version of the physical rupee. Issued directly by the RBI, e₹ carries the same trust as cash and is stored in secure digital wallets provided by banks. Unlike Unified Payments Interface (UPI), which moves money between bank accounts, e₹ functions like digital cash, users can send, receive, or pay instantly without needing a bank account for every transaction. e₹ wallets can also scan UPI QR codes, enabling seamless merchant payments.

Currently, 15 banks are part of the retail CBDC pilot and provide digital wallets for public use:

Users can download these apps from Google Play Store or Apple App Store, register, and start using the wallets for person-to-person or person-to-merchant payments. There are no fees, minimum balance requirements, or interest payable on wallet balances, and wallets can be recovered even if the mobile device is lost.

How does the offline feature work?

The standout feature of e₹ is its offline functionality, designed for remote and rural areas:

· Telecom-assisted offline payments: Requires minimal network signals.

· NFC-based tap payments: Works entirely without internet or telecom signals.

This ensures transactions can take place anytime, anywhere, mirroring the convenience of cash. Payments settle instantly between wallets, without needing the sender or receiver to access their bank accounts.

Programmable digital cash

e₹ introduces programmability features, allowing funds to be restricted to specific purposes, expiry dates, geolocations, or merchant categories. This is already being used in select government schemes: