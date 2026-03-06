Retail loan disbursals rise 40%, gold products driving growth: Report

Retail loan disbursals grew 40 per cent in December 2025 from the year before, signalling strong credit demand as asset quality across major segments improved, said a report by Equifax India on Friday.

The consumer credit market is expanding rapidly, supported by better underwriting standards and a shift towards secured loans, said the financial consultancy company. Its report did not give the value of retail loan disbursals.

Gold, fastest-growing loan segment

Gold loans are the primary driver of retail lending. Disbursals in this category jumped 94 per cent, reaching about Rs 8.16 trillion in October–December 2025.

Equifax said lenders favour secured lending products, particularly those backed by gold, as they carry lower credit risk compared with unsecured borrowing.

Non-banking financial companies recorded the sharpest expansion in gold lending, with disbursals rising 189 per cent in December 2025. Public sector banks retained the largest market share at 46 per cent. Another notable trend is the rise in higher-value loans. Gold loans of more than Rs 200,000 saw the fastest growth, indicating that borrowers are increasingly using such credit for large funding needs. Personal loans rebound strongly After a period of moderation, personal loan disbursals grew about 34 per cent year-on-year. Public sector banks led this recovery with growth of 42 per cent, almost double the pace recorded by private banks.

The report pointed to a “flight to quality”, with lenders focusing more on high-credit-score borrowers. Loans above Rs 10,00,000 now account for 37 per cent of disbursals in the segment, reflecting stronger participation from higher-income borrowers. Asset quality improves Despite the sharp growth in lending, asset quality indicators have improved across major loan categories. Personal loan slippages declined to 0.65 per cent in December 2025 from 0.86 per cent the year before. Home loan slippages improved slightly to 0.15 per cent from 0.16 per cent. Net 90+ day delinquency levels have stabilised or declined across most products.