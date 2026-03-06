Women home loan borrowers: Co-borrowers must ensure they are co-owners

“Women borrowers should ideally ensure they are both co-borrowers and co-owners of the property so that financial liability aligns with ownership rights. They should also monitor the loan account, maintain repayment buffers, and build an independent credit profile to ensure joint loans remain a pathway to asset ownership rather than a shared credit risk,” says Singh.

In many states, stamp duty concessions are offered when property is registered in a woman’s name or when she is the first owner in a joint purchase. As a result, families often structure ownership this way to benefit from lower stamp duty, which can make the share of loans in women’s names appear higher even when repayment responsibility may largely lie with the man or be shared within the household.