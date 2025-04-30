Physical or digital, why gold always glitters for Indian investors

Gold was selling for almost Rs 96,000 per 10 grams on Akshaya Tritiya , more than tripling in value since 2015 as Indians continue to invest in the “safe haven” asset.

“Discerning investors are now opting for smaller quantities but higher values. Lightweight jewellery, certified coins, and digital gold are becoming mainstream,” said Samit Guha, chief financial and technology officer at MMTC-PAMP, A joint venture between Switzerland based bullion brand, PAMP SA, and MMTC Ltd, a Government of India Undertaking that sells gold and silver coins and bars, specializing in high-purity, certified precious metals.

Preference for 24K gold of 999.9+ purity and the shift toward investment-grade purchases show that customers have become financially aware, he said. Akshaya Tritiya, being celebrated on Wednesday, is considered auspicious for investments.

Digital Gold and Modern Investment Trends

Palka Arora Chopra, director at Master Capital Services Ltd., a full-service financial services company that offers stock broking, investment advisory, mutual funds, and other wealth management solutions, said digital gold has emerged as a major investment trend in 2025. “The way Indians approach gold is evolving. Digital formats offer liquidity, transparency, and ease of access, making them popular — especially among younger investors,” she said.

Gold is viewed as a portfolio hedge against inflation and volatility, not just a ceremonial purchase.

Cultural Sentiment Meets Financial Strategy

Nishant Verma, who works for a public sector undertaking, says gold is a traditional and modern investment. “Jewellery still holds emotional and cultural value, especially for festivals like Akshaya Tritiya. But from a pure investment lens, digital gold and SGBs are far more practical,” he said.

He noted that millennials prefer non-wearable forms of gold that are easier to manage, store, and trade.

"Global tensions, inflation concerns, and expected interest rate shifts in the US are contributing to gold’s sustained rise in 2025. Central bank purchases and geopolitical risks only reinforce its safe haven status," said Chopra, of Master Capital. “As long as instability remains, gold’s appeal will persist.”

Tips for people buying gold

For tradition or gifting: Physical gold still holds its charm.

For wealth building: Consider SGBs, gold ETFs , or digital gold.

For better returns: Go for higher purity and verified products.

Chopra and Verma advised people to assess their financial goals and consult financial advisor before buying gold as an investment.