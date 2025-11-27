Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Sept-Oct EPF contributions not showing in account? Here's the reason

Sept-Oct EPF contributions not showing in account? Here's the reason

Temporary delay due to pension manager revamping its system; view your passbook via UAN or UMANG

Employees Provident Fund Organisation, EPFO
Amit Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 27 2025 | 4:00 PM IST
Salaried employees whose provident fund passbooks do not reflect their September and October 2025 wage contributions must not worry, as it is a temporary system-related delay, the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has said.
 

Why your latest PF contributions are not visible

 
EPFO is implementing an upgraded version of its Electronic Challan-cum-Return (ECR) ledger. Passbook entries for recent wage months are being posted in phases and some members may notice missing or incomplete entries for a while, it said in a statement.
 

Passbook Lite for easier access

 
EPFO has introduced ‘Passbook Lite’, a simplified view of contributions, withdrawals and running balance. Available at the member portal, this version allows users to check key details without navigating to the separate passbook site. It is designed to improve accessibility and reduce load on the main passbook system during high-traffic periods.
 

How to check EPF passbook on the UAN Member e-Sewa portal

 
  • Visit the UAN Member e-Sewa portal.
  • Enter your UAN, password and complete OTP verification.
  • After logging in, select Passbook Lite from the dashboard to view or download your statement.
 

How to check your passbook on the UMANG app

 
  • Log in to the UMANG app.
  • Search for EPFO services and click 'View Passbook'.
  • Enter your UAN, verify with OTP and choose your Member ID to download the e-passbook.

Eligibility requirements for filing online PF claims

 
Members submitting online claims must ensure the following:
 
  • UAN must be activated, and the linked mobile number must be functional.
  • Aadhaar must be seeded and verified through OTP-based e-KYC.
  • Bank account details, including IFSC, must be updated in the EPFO records.
  • PAN must be seeded for final settlement claims if service tenure is under five years.
 
As EPFO completes the new ledger rollout, employees can expect their September–October 2025 entries to appear shortly.

EPFO data

Nov 27 2025

