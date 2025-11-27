Sept-Oct EPF contributions not showing in account? Here's the reason

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Salaried employees whose provident fund passbooks do not reflect their September and October 2025 wage contributions must not worry, as it is a temporary system-related delay, the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation ( EPFO ) has said.

Why your latest PF contributions are not visible

EPFO is implementing an upgraded version of its Electronic Challan-cum-Return (ECR) ledger. Passbook entries for recent wage months are being posted in phases and some members may notice missing or incomplete entries for a while, it said in a statement.

Passbook Lite for easier access

EPFO has introduced ‘Passbook Lite’, a simplified view of contributions, withdrawals and running balance. Available at the member portal, this version allows users to check key details without navigating to the separate passbook site. It is designed to improve accessibility and reduce load on the main passbook system during high-traffic periods.