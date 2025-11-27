Sept-Oct EPF contributions not showing in account? Here's the reason

Why your latest PF contributions are not visible
Passbook Lite for easier access
How to check EPF passbook on the UAN Member e-Sewa portal
- Visit the UAN Member e-Sewa portal.
- Enter your UAN, password and complete OTP verification.
- After logging in, select Passbook Lite from the dashboard to view or download your statement.
How to check your passbook on the UMANG app
- Log in to the UMANG app.
- Search for EPFO services and click 'View Passbook'.
- Enter your UAN, verify with OTP and choose your Member ID to download the e-passbook.
Eligibility requirements for filing online PF claims
- UAN must be activated, and the linked mobile number must be functional.
- Aadhaar must be seeded and verified through OTP-based e-KYC.
- Bank account details, including IFSC, must be updated in the EPFO records.
- PAN must be seeded for final settlement claims if service tenure is under five years.
