Friday, September 19, 2025 | 12:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / FD rates in Sept: 15 banks with best deals as Fed cut sparks concern

FD rates in Sept: 15 banks with best deals as Fed cut sparks concern

Best FD rates in Sept: The Fed's first rate cut since December 2024 could push Indian banks to trim deposit returns further, making this a key moment for savers to lock in fixed deposit rates

Fixed Deposit Return

Fixed Deposit Return

Surbhi Gloria Singh New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Sep 19 2025 | 12:19 PM IST

Listen to This Article

For Indian savers who rely on fixed deposits, the US Federal Reserve’s rate cut on Thursday may be a cue to act quickly. The Fed lowered the federal funds rate by 25 basis points to a range of 4%–4.25%, its first reduction since December 2024.
 
"If the Fed continues to ease and the RBI cuts another 50 basis points, FDs could slip closer to 6%. This is particularly relevant for senior citizens who rely on interest for regular income. Even a 0.5% drop can leave a noticeable dent in monthly cash flows," said Adhil Shetty, CEO, BankBazaar.com.
 
Markets will now be watching whether the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will follow with more cuts, which could bring deposit rates down further.
 
 
In its last policy review on August 6, the RBI left the repo rate unchanged at 5.5%. But it has already trimmed rates by 100 basis points in 2025, a move that has pushed lenders to scale back on deposit offerings.
 
Fixed deposits hold ground

Also Read

retirement homes, senior citizens

Fixed deposit rates for senior citizens: What banks are offering in Sept

Fixed deposits, mutual funds, interest rates

Fixed deposit rates peak at 8.5%: What various banks are offering in Sept

FD Return Calculator

Suryoday ups fixed deposit rates to 8.67%, offers more to senior citizens

A snapshot of FD rates offered by small finance banks and others

FD rates for senior citizens hit 8.5%: Check best offers by various lenders

Fixed Deposits

Looking for safe returns? Check limited period FD offering 7% till Sep

 
Despite softening rates, fixed deposits continue to appeal to those who prefer stability.
 
"For FD investors, the smarter move is to diversify or ladder deposits. Laddering FDs—staggering them across different maturities—can help soften the impact of rate cuts," Shetty recommended.
 
Take a look at the highest rates across banks and NBFCs, according to data shared by Paisabazaar:

List of Best FD Rates Offer by Bank in Sept 2025:

 
Small finance banks FD Rates
 
ESAF Small Finance Bank
Highest: 7.60% (444 days)
1-year: 4.75%
3-year: 6%
5-year: 5.75%
 
Jana Small Finance Bank
Highest: 8% (5 years)
1-year: 7.25%
3-year: 7.50%
5-year: 8%
 
slice Small Finance Bank
Highest: 7.75% (18 months 1 day to 18 months 2 days)
1-year: 6.25%
3-year: 7.50%
5-year: 7%
 
Suryoday Small Finance Bank
Highest: 8.20% (5 years)
1-year: 7.40%
3-year: 7.25%
5-year: 8.20%
 
Utkarsh Small Finance Bank
Highest: 7.65% (2 years to 3 years)
1-year: 6%
3-year: 7.65%
5-year: 7.25%
 
Private sector banks FD Rates
 
Bandhan Bank
Highest: 7.20% (2 years to less than 3 years)
1-year: 7%
3-year: 7%
5-year: 5.85%
 
DCB Bank
Highest: 7.20% (27 months to <28 months; above 60 months to 61 months)
1-year: 6.90%
3-year: 7%
5-year: 7%
 
Jammu & Kashmir Bank
Highest: 7.10% (888 days)
1-year: 6.60%
3-year: 6.75%
5-year: 6.50%
 
RBL Bank
Highest: 7.20% (2 years 1 day to 3 years)
1-year: 7%
3-year: 7.20%
5-year: 6.70%
 
SBM Bank India
Highest: 7.50% (5 years)
1-year: 6.90%
3-year: 7%
5-year: 7.50%
 
Public sector banks FD Rates
 
Bank of Maharashtra
Highest: 6.70% (366 days)
1-year: 6.20%
3-year: 6.20%
5-year: 6.10%
 
Central Bank of India
Highest: 6.75% (2222 days; 3333 days)
1-year: 6.40%
3-year: 6.25%
5-year: 6.25%
 
Indian Bank
Highest: 6.70% (444 days)
1-year: 6.10%
3-year: 6.25%
5-year: 6%
 
Indian Overseas Bank
Highest: 6.70% (444 days)
1-year: 6.60%
3-year: 6.20%
5-year: 6.20%
 
Punjab & Sind Bank
Highest: 6.70% (444 days)
1-year: 6%
3-year: 6%
5-year: 6.10%
 
Tax rules on FD interest
 
Interest earned on fixed deposits is taxable, with tax deducted at source (TDS) once it crosses a limit. Budget 2025 revised these thresholds:
 
• ₹50,000 for general citizens (up from ₹40,000)
• ₹1 lakh for senior citizens 
 
Example of TDS calculation
 
Take Amit, a 28-year-old from Delhi, who earns ₹75,000 a year from fixed deposits.
 
• Since the TDS limit for general citizens is ₹50,000, the taxable portion is ₹25,000.
• Tax at 10% is deducted on this excess, amounting to ₹2,500.
• The ₹75,000 is added to his annual income. If his total income is below ₹2.5 lakh, he owes no further tax.
• By submitting Form 15G at the start of the year, he can avoid TDS if his income is below the taxable threshold.

More From This Section

Rolex watch

How India's millionaires spend money: Realty, Rolex, Emirates, Rare Whisky

workplace stress

Maternity breaks cost Indian women heavily: 45% see over 20% gender pay gap

EPFO, EPF subscribers, formal jobs, payroll data, labour market, March hiring, Labour Ministry, social security, youth employment, women workforce, net payroll additions

EPFO launches Passbook Lite, enabling members to view PF in one place

mutual funds, SBI MF, HDFC MF, ICICI Prudential MF, Kotak MF, Axis MF, Nippon India MF, sponsor banks, AMFI, MF inflows

Money mkt funds can yield better returns than liquid funds in 6-12 monthspremium

Income Tax Bill, Income Tax

Tax notice? Joint owners must save documents showing who funded asset buypremium

Topics : FD rates BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 19 2025 | 12:07 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayEuro Pratik Sales IPO AllotmentSaatvik Green Energy IPORussia Earthquake TodayGST on InsuranceLatest News LIVEIndia-w vs Australia-w 2nd ODI playing 11Upcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon