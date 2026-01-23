Small-cap index at 8-month low: Take staggered, long-term fund exposure

Two levers could shift sentiment: reflation and liquidity. In 2025, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) cut the repo rate from 6.50 per cent to 5.25 per cent between February and December. It also injected durable liquidity—ICRA estimates around ~9.5 trillion since January 2025—along with a 100 basis-point cash reserve ratio (CRR) cut that could release another ~2.5 trillion. “If policy support helps push inflation back towards the 4–5 per cent range, nominal GDP growth and earnings breadth should improve, creating a more supportive backdrop,” says Patel.