Specify ownership share in sale deed, retain proof of contribution

The Mumbai Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT) ruled recently that merely including a spouse’s name in property documents does not automatically make that spouse liable for tax on an investment. In a case involving a Mumbai-based woman (Sanjeevani Sanjay Rane vs ACIT Mumbai) whose assessment was reopened after the purchase of a ₹52.81 lakh flat, the tribunal accepted her contention that the entire investment, including the housing loan and related expenses, had been funded by her husband, while her name was added only for convenience. The ITAT deleted additions of ₹54.94 lakh made under Sections 69B and 56(2)(vii)(b). The ruling underscores the point that taxability in property transactions depends on the actual source of funds and beneficial ownership, and not on whose name appears in the purchase agreement.