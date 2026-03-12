Stranded due to West Asia conflict? It may affect your tax residency status

Geopolitical conflicts can sometimes disrupt travel plans and force individuals to remain in a country longer than intended. For instance, Indians travelling or working in West Asia may find their stay extended due to the ongoing Iran conflict, while NRIs based in the region may return to India and remain here for a prolonged period. Such unexpected changes in physical presence can potentially alter a person’s tax residency status and affect their tax obligations in India — raising questions about what individuals should do to stay compliant.

Key rules that determine tax residency in India

Tax residency in India is determined under Section 6 of the Income Tax Act, 1961, primarily based on the number of days an individual stays in India during a financial year. An individual is treated as a resident if they are in India for 182 days or more in that year, or for 60 days or more in the year and 365 days or more in the preceding four years.