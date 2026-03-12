Stranded due to West Asia conflict? It may affect your tax residency status
Incorrect assessment of status and failure to fulfil tax-related obligations can have serious consequencesSanjeev Sinha New Delhi
Key mistakes, compliance risks to avoid
- Failure to reassess residency each financial year
- Continuing to treat oneself as an NRI despite prolonged stay in India, ignoring possible shift to RNOR or ROR status
- Overlooking the different reporting obligations for Indian and foreign income and assets
- Incorrect tax return filing
- Risks include potential scrutiny by tax authorities
- Other risks include reassessment proceedings, penalties, interest liability, and double taxation
- Prosecution under the Black Money Act or Prevention of Money Laundering Act
First Published: Mar 12 2026 | 7:54 PM IST