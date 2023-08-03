Style statement that goes with you everywhere: shopping for luxury handbags

A diamond ring on a finger could be missed but not the luxury handbag on a woman’s shoulder. The 'CC' lock of Chanel; the 'GG' monogram of Gucci, or the polo player on a Ralph Lauren bag are the mark of taste and elegance. For women, buying the bags of such brands is like owning jewellery.

Louis Vuitton, Gucci, Chanel, Hermès, Dior, Jimmy Choo and Bottega Veneta are among the most-sought after luxury bags in India. These are followed by the so-called affordable luxury bags of brands such as Michael Kors, Burberry, Coach, Tory Burch and DKNY, according to a spokesperson for Luxepolis.com, an online luxury marketplace.







ALSO READ: Sales of luxury homes in India rose 130% in January-June period: CBRE Designer handbag trends in 2023 are headlined by bright hues, metallic and sparkling iterations that are a throwback to classics like top-handle bags, the Lady Dior, Balenciaga Hourglass bag, and Prada Re-Edition 1995 bags. Metallic bags in silver, gold, pink, lavender, green and blue are in style this year. The pink bags by Coach, a luxury fashion house, are inspired by Barbie, the doll about which a movie has been made.



There is interest in small sling bags that are convenient and light. “As I see it, petite bags are the newest favourites amongst women. The reason for this seems to be that these bags are designed to be both stylish and functional. In terms of form, the popular vote definitely lies with clean silhouettes, structured design and classic detailing,” says Gautam Sinha, founder and creative director of Nappa Dori, an online luxury store for handcrafted leather.

“From what I see, the women of today are practical and modern, yet classic at heart. Genuine leather, vintage-inspired detailing with interesting hardware inspired by vintage accessories are rising in popularity more than ever in recent times. In terms of trending silhouettes, the approach is quite straightforward, clean and classic work best combined with structured constructions and interesting and eye-catching details. Also, amongst colours, earthy tones and versatile neutrals continue to dominate,” says Sinha.







Also Read: Muldooneys Paris' French luxury handbags inspired by Indian Warrior Goddess Meenakshi; now powered by NFT Technology There is an emerging market for 'pre-owned luxury', which are second-hand products of vintage. If you no longer like your luxury Versace bag, sell it. Such sales represent the idea of smart consumption and sustainability, says Shehlina Soomro, founder of Saritoria, which sells 'preloved' (preowned) luxury accessories.

“When it comes to luxury handbags in the preloved space, our customer demand is driven by brand. We had a Hermes Kelly and Fendigraphy bag from Fendi that sold out at full price on the same days as they were listed and three Louis Vuitton 'On The Go' bags that sold out within 24 hours. With these kinds of bags, our clients know that they can resell the bags and get a high proportion if not all of their purchase price back," she says.



People prefer bags that store a lot and have zips, comfortable handles, detachable straps and pockets. The Chanel Classic bag, sometimes called 'wallet on a chain', has space for a cell phone, cards, car keys and it works well as a party clutch or a cross-body. It costs Rs 1.83 lakh.

For some designers, environmental sustainability is at the heart of their production. They use vegetable-tanned leather and their dying process avoids chemicals. Designer Anita Dongre's new line of luxury vegan handbags uses plant-based material. “The vegan accessories line is a dream come true with material sciences presenting us with leather alternatives that are luxurious and high quality while being cruelty-free and environmentally friendly,” says Dongre.



Your kind of bag Choose a handbag that matches your office’s work culture and dress code. To make an impression of class and professionalism, use a bag that has neutral colors, solid fabrics, and clean design. If your role is of creativity, choose a bag of bright colours and bold patterns to reflect your personality.





ALSO READ: Not skin-deep: Luxury personal care shopping gets ethical, demanding “There may be bags for specific purposes (such as an evening bag) but for your everyday bag – if you tend to be someone who has just one bag that you wear with everything to everywhere – needs to be versatile in its design. It needs to be dressy enough to relate to your work attire. It needs to be soft enough to relate to your casual outfits,” says Asmita Sahay, a 25-year-old software professional in Bengaluru.



A simple guide to choosing a bag that goes with all outfits is to check if it matches your hair’s colour. Apart from style, look for comfort.