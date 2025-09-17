Wednesday, September 17, 2025 | 02:42 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Filed tax return at the last hour? One more step will complete process

Filed tax return at the last hour? One more step will complete process

Return has to be verified within 30 days to be considered valid by the tax department, How To E-Verify Your Income Tax Return

Income Tax Bill, Income Tax

Income Tax Return verification Process Online

Amit Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 17 2025 | 2:42 PM IST

Listen to This Article

People who filed their Income Tax return (ITR) on Tuesday, the last day for the work, have to complete one more task: Verifying the return within 30 days.
 
“If you miss this step, the Income Tax Department doesn’t treat your return as filed at all,” said Niyati Shah, chartered accountant and vertical head of personal tax at 1 Finance.
 
If you verify ITR after 30 days, the department will treat it as belated. “This triggers all late-filing consequences: Interest, penalties, and loss of carry-forward of losses,” said Mrinal Mehta, chartered accountant and joint secretary, Bombay Chartered Accountants’ Society.
 
 

E-verification matters

Verification is the official acknowledgement of ITR. Without it, even a perfectly accurate ITR becomes void, exposing you to:
 
  • Penalties under Section 234F 
  • Loss of interest on refunds
  • Ineligibility to carry forward losses from equity trades or business
 
“In one case, a salaried filer who forgot to verify lost the ability to carry forward capital losses,” said Shah.

Also Read

INCOME TAX

You may still file tax returns after Sept 16 deadline: Here's the deal

ITR filing

Income Tax return deadline extended by 24 hours after portal slows down

Income Tax Bill, Income Tax

Govt extends ITR filing deadline for AY 2025-26 by a day to Sept 16

income tax

ITR deadline today: Checklist to stay penalty-free and claim deductions

income tax return, ITR, INCOME TAX

Over 60 million income tax returns filed for 2025-26 so far: I-T dept

 
Another taxpayer paid Rs 5,000 as penalty and was put in a less favourable tax regime for delaying verification, noted Shefali Mundra, of ClearTax.
 

How to E-verification process

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) offers several options, with Aadhaar OTP being the most convenient, How To E-Verify Your Income Tax Return, Step here:
 
  • Aadhaar OTP (instant and widely used) 
  • Net banking login 
  • Bank or demat account EVC 
  • Digital Signature Certificate (for firms/audited entities) 
  • Bank ATM 
  • Posting signed ITR-V to CPC, Bengaluru (physical option)
 
“For most individuals, Aadhaar OTP is the fastest and easiest way to e-verify,” Shah said.
 
Tax experts said compliance rules are strict and people must complete e-verification immediately after filing returns. “It’s not a procedural formality, it’s a statutory safeguard,” Shah warned. “Missing it could cost you far more than just time.”
 

More From This Section

Amazon

Scam-free September: Amazon India's tips for safe festive online shopping

mutual fund

The 8 mutual funds that got richer by over ₹500 crore in just one month

mutual funds, SBI MF, HDFC MF, ICICI Prudential MF, Kotak MF, Axis MF, Nippon India MF, sponsor banks, AMFI, MF inflows

Love, money, and SIPs: How couples can really build wealth together

flexi-cap funds, stock market trading, AUM, Mutual Funds

₹10,000 monthly SIP turns into ₹1.8 cr: 22-Yr journey of Canara Robeco Fund

trading

Margin trading: Track trades, set stop-losses, focus on quality stockspremium

Topics : Income Tax filing Income Tax e-filing BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 17 2025 | 2:12 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayVMS TMT IPOWorld Athletics Championship 2025Top Stocks To BuyValorant Patch 11.06 UpdatesLatest News LIVEIndia-w vs Australia-w 2nd ODI playing 11Upcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon