Taxpayers warned about fake GST summons: Here's how to check fraud

The Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI) and the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) have warned taxpayers against fake summons circulated to deceive and exploit people financially.

These summons falsely bear the CBIC logo and a Document Identification Number (DIN) to make the document look official and legitimate. However, these numbers are fake and have no association with genuine communications issued by the CBIC.

What is DIN

Also Read

The DIN under GST is a 20-digit unique code assigned to official communications sent by tax authorities to registered taxpayers. It ensures the authenticity and accountability of GST notices, preventing fraud and allowing taxpayers to confirm that the correspondence is legitimately issued by authorized tax officials.

To combat fraud, the CBIC has reminded taxpayers of the importance of verifying the legitimacy of any summons, notice, or communication they receive from the CBIC or its officers.

How to verify DIN on the CBIC website to check genuine GST notice

Go to the CBIC e-sanchar website by clicking on this link: https://esanchar.cbic.gov.in/DIN/DINSearch. This is the designated portal for verifying DINs issued by the CBIC.

Enter the DIN mentioned on the GST notice or communication you received.

Fill in the captcha code displayed on the screen for verification purposes.

Click on the ‘submit’ button after entering the details.

Check the verification result

If the DIN is valid, the website will confirm the authenticity of the notice or communication.

If the DIN is invalid, it may indicate that the notice is not genuine, and you should report this to the GST authorities.

If the number does not appear as valid in the CBIC’s database, the taxpayer is advised to immediately report the fraudulent document to the concerned office of DGGI or CGST.

"It is important to note that the DIN system currently applies only to communications from Central GST authorities and does not extend to those issued by state GST authorities,” said Darshan Bora, partner at Economic Laws Practice.