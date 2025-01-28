Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Taxpayers warned about fake GST summons: Here's how to check fraud

Taxpayers warned about fake GST summons: Here's how to check fraud

Fake summons copy GST department's logo and Document Identification Number to deceive and exploit people

GST
GST
Ayush Mishra New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 28 2025 | 4:23 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI) and the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) have warned taxpayers against fake summons circulated to deceive and exploit people financially.
 
These summons falsely bear the CBIC logo and a Document Identification Number (DIN) to make the document look official and legitimate. However, these numbers are fake and have no association with genuine communications issued by the CBIC.
 
What is DIN
 

Also Read

Budget 2025: Dry fruits industry body seeks duty rationalisation, lower GST

Budget 2025: Decoding tax and non-tax revenue and why they matter

Delhi High Court exempts electricity commissions' fees from GST

Mankind Pharma hit with Rs 2.27 crore GST penalty, plans to challenge order

Medtech sector seeks standard GST rate, export incentives in Budget

The DIN under GST is a 20-digit unique code assigned to official communications sent by tax authorities to registered taxpayers. It ensures the authenticity and accountability of GST notices, preventing fraud and allowing taxpayers to confirm that the correspondence is legitimately issued by authorized tax officials.
 
To combat fraud, the CBIC has reminded taxpayers of the importance of verifying the legitimacy of any summons, notice, or communication they receive from the CBIC or its officers.
 
How to verify DIN on the CBIC website to check genuine GST notice
 
Go to the CBIC e-sanchar website by clicking on this link: https://esanchar.cbic.gov.in/DIN/DINSearch. This is the designated portal for verifying DINs issued by the CBIC.
 
Enter the DIN mentioned on the GST notice or communication you received.
 
Fill in the captcha code displayed on the screen for verification purposes.
Click on the ‘submit’ button after entering the details.
 
Check the verification result
 
If the DIN is valid, the website will confirm the authenticity of the notice or communication.
 
If the DIN is invalid, it may indicate that the notice is not genuine, and you should report this to the GST authorities.
 
If the number does not appear as valid in the CBIC’s database, the taxpayer is advised to immediately report the fraudulent document to the concerned office of DGGI or CGST.
 
"It is important to note that the DIN system currently applies only to communications from Central GST authorities and does not extend to those issued by state GST authorities,” said Darshan Bora, partner at Economic Laws Practice.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

H-1B visa reforms cut unfair registration by 38%: Impact on applicants

France to issue visas in Bengaluru by 2026, boost for techies, tourists

Saudi Arabia to allow foreign investment in Mecca and Medina real estate

Unified Pension Scheme notified for central govt employees: What it offers

Axis Bank increases interest rates for fixed deposits, offers up to 7.75%

Topics :GSTfraudPersonal Finance

First Published: Jan 28 2025 | 4:23 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story