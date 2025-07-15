Tesla drives into India with ACKO as its EV insurance partner: What to know

As Tesla gears up to enter the Indian market, it’s not just the cars that promise to be sleek, smart, and futuristic—the insurance experience is getting a high-tech upgrade too. ACKO General Insurance has been selected as Tesla’s preferred insurance partner in India, setting the stage for a new kind of digital-first auto coverage, built specifically for electric vehicles (EVs) and the people who drive them.

With this collaboration, Tesla buyers in India will have access to a fully integrated insurance experience, embedded seamlessly into the car-purchasing process. From getting a quote to filing a claim, everything will be digital, paperless, and streamlined—a far cry from the traditional, form-heavy insurance model most Indian customers are used to.

“Tesla didn’t just build a car—they rebuilt the idea of what a car is. At ACKO, we asked ourselves: can we do the same for insurance?” said Animesh Das, MD & CEO, ACKO GI. “The result is something quiet, responsive, and human—just like how the best tech should feel.” This integrated model may help lower the total cost of EV ownership, encourage faster adoption, and bring clarity to EV-specific insurance needs—such as battery replacement, software-related issues, and charging station support. What you should know about ACKO: Founded in 2016 by Varun Dua, ACKO is one of India’s fastest-growing digital insurers with:

Over 78 million unique customers 1+ billion policies issued Embedded partnerships with OYO, Zomato, redBus, Urban Company, and more Zero-paperwork insurance across health, auto, travel, and life India’s first Flexi Term Life Plan launched in 2023 Health insurance collaborations with startups like Swiggy, Razorpay, and CRED, insuring 8+ lakh lives ACKO has a stronghold in mobility and gadget insurance, making it well-positioned to understand the digitally connected, tech-forward lifestyle of Tesla buyers. For potential Tesla buyers and EV enthusiasts: Embedded insurance could bring cost transparency and convenience ACKO’s app-first model will likely reduce claim settlement time and service delays