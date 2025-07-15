Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Tesla drives into India with ACKO as its EV insurance partner: What to know

Tesla drives into India with ACKO as its EV insurance partner: What to know

at Tesla owners can expect a fully integrated journey-quote to cover to claim-entirely digital, beautifully minimal, and calibrated for high-performance machines and the people who drive them.

Tesla, Tesla India
Mumbai: Tesla Regional Director Isabel Fan poses for photographers with the company’s Model Y at its newly-inaugurated showroom, at Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), in Mumbai, Tuesday, July 15, 2025.(Photo:PTI)
Sunainaa Chadha
Jul 15 2025
As Tesla gears up to enter the Indian market, it’s not just the cars that promise to be sleek, smart, and futuristic—the insurance experience is getting a high-tech upgrade too. ACKO General Insurance has been selected as Tesla’s preferred insurance partner in India, setting the stage for a new kind of digital-first auto coverage, built specifically for electric vehicles (EVs) and the people who drive them.
 
With this collaboration, Tesla buyers in India will have access to a fully integrated insurance experience, embedded seamlessly into the car-purchasing process. From getting a quote to filing a claim, everything will be digital, paperless, and streamlined—a far cry from the traditional, form-heavy insurance model most Indian customers are used to.
 
“Tesla didn’t just build a car—they rebuilt the idea of what a car is. At ACKO, we asked ourselves: can we do the same for insurance?” said Animesh Das, MD & CEO, ACKO GI. “The result is something quiet, responsive, and human—just like how the best tech should feel.”
 
This integrated model may help lower the total cost of EV ownership, encourage faster adoption, and bring clarity to EV-specific insurance needs—such as battery replacement, software-related issues, and charging station support.
 
What you should know about ACKO:
 
Founded in 2016 by Varun Dua, ACKO is one of India’s fastest-growing digital insurers with:
 
Over 78 million unique customers
 
1+ billion policies issued
 
Embedded partnerships with OYO, Zomato, redBus, Urban Company, and more
 
Zero-paperwork insurance across health, auto, travel, and life
 
India’s first Flexi Term Life Plan launched in 2023
 
Health insurance collaborations with startups like Swiggy, Razorpay, and CRED, insuring 8+ lakh lives
 
ACKO has a stronghold in mobility and gadget insurance, making it well-positioned to understand the digitally connected, tech-forward lifestyle of Tesla buyers.
 
For potential Tesla buyers and EV enthusiasts:
 
Embedded insurance could bring cost transparency and convenience
 
ACKO’s app-first model will likely reduce claim settlement time and service delays
 
Buyers may enjoy customized policies designed for electric mobility, a rarity in India
 
For existing EV owners or luxury car buyers, this also signals a shift: Insurers are now investing in specialised, tech-driven offerings, with performance, maintenance, and software updates in mind.
 
" At the heart of this association lies a common goal: to simplify car-ownership through intelligent technology. By embedding insurance directly into the car-buying experience, Tesla and ACKO aim to reduce complexity, enhance customer convenience, and accelerate the adoption of electric vehicles in India.
 
This association marks a significant milestone in India’s mobility landscape, demonstrating how intelligent products and services can converge to make ownership simpler, smarter and more sustainable," Tesla and ACKO said in a joint statement.
     

tesla india

Jul 15 2025

