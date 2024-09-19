Thailand plans Rs 750 tourist tax for visitors: Here's what you must know

Will Thailand's tourism tax finally be implemented after delays? The country's new tourism minister, Sorawong Thienthong, has said he is considering restarting the collection of the 300-baht (Rs 750) tourism tax, a proposal that was put on hold by the previous administration led by Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin. The minister, who took office on Monday, has pledged to increase tourism revenue to at least 3 trillion baht this year.

"I believe the collection of tourism fees benefits the tourism industry since the revenue can be used for the development of infrastructure and attractions, as well as to ensure tourist safety," Sorawong said. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The tourism fee, approved by the Thai cabinet in 2022, has yet to be enforced due to the lack of official endorsement through the Royal Gazette. Although there were plans to introduce it earlier, those were shelved amid opposition from the private sector.

The tourism ministry has not confirmed whether collection will begin in the final quarter of the year. Sorawong explained that more time is needed to assess the system before moving ahead.

According to Bangkok Post, Thailand’s prominent daily, the fee structure, which has remained unchanged since it was first proposed five years ago, includes:

Air travellers paying 300 baht (around Rs 750)

Visitors arriving by land or sea paying 150 baht (around Rs 380)

More From This Section

Who will be exempt from the tax?

Certain groups will not be required to pay the fee, including:

Children under two

Transit passengers

Diplomatic passport holders

Individuals with work permits

Tourist taxes: A global trend

Thailand is not alone in mulling over a tourist tax. Popular cities worldwide, including Edinburgh, Barcelona, Paris, and Venice, all have similar charges. The rates and conditions vary widely depending on the location and the type of accommodation.

In Barcelona, tourists pay both a regional tax and a city surcharge, which can total several euros per night, depending on where they stay.

Paris adjusts its tourist tax based on the accommodation type and its star rating, with luxury hotels attracting higher fees.

In Austria, visitors are required to pay a nightly accommodation tax, with the amount varying depending on the province. In popular destinations like Vienna and Salzburg, the charge can be approximately 3.02% of the hotel bill per person. According to the Embassy of India in Austria, this tax is added on top of the accommodation costs.

Belgium also imposes a tourist tax, which varies depending on the city and the hotel’s size or rating. For example, in Brussels, visitors typically pay around €7.50 (approximately Rs 702) per room, according to the Embassy of Belgium in India. This fee is usually collected during check-in or check-out and is part of the overall accommodation bill.

Bhutan takes a unique approach to tourist taxes, charging visitors a daily fee aimed at supporting sustainable tourism. As of 2024, tourists must pay $100 (around Rs 8,395) per day, and this fee is set to remain in place until at least 2027. Bhutan’s high fees are intended to preserve its cultural heritage and environment while limiting the number of visitors.

These taxes are usually collected at check-in or check-out and are mandatory for most visitors, though some exemptions apply, such as for children or business travellers under specific circumstances.