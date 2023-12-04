The black card you need: Best luxury credit cards in India for 2023

"There are only a few credit cards in India that offer luxury experiences to affluent individuals who belong to a bank’s elite tier program with a substantial total relationship value (TRV). With benefits like complimentary memberships to luxury hotels, access to premium golf courses, VIP airport assistance, etc., these cards would offer great value to those who lead a luxurious lifestyle," said Rohit Chhibbar, Head of Credit Cards, Paisabazaar.
Luxury credit cards are generally targeted at high-income individuals who look at enhancing their lifestyles. The luxury cards provide world-class benefits across a plethora of categories to touch every aspect of a customer’s life.
- 8 free VIP assistance covering airport check-in, security check, immigration processes and porter services
- 4 free chauffeured luxury airport pick-ups/drops every year
- Free unlimited domestic & international lounge visits for both primary and add-on cardholders along with 12 free visits for
- guests
- Complimentary Priority Pass membership
- Complimentary hotel membership benefits such as ITC
- Culinaire, Accorplus, Club Marriott Asia Pacific, Oberoi Hotels Resorts, Postcard Hotel covering discounts on room rates,
- convenient check-ins and check-outs, free night stays, etc.
- 50 free golf rounds every year across select golf courses in India
- BookMyShow benefits on movie and non-movie tickets, 5 times in a month each
- 50,000 EDGE reward points on card activation and renewal
- 15 EDGE reward points for every Rs. 200 spent
- 2x reward points on international spends
- Low forex markup fee of 1.5%
- Annual fee waiver on spending Rs. 35 Lakh in a year
- Two lakh bonus rewards points worth Rs 50,000 and Curated Taj Epicure Membership on card activation
- 1 Lakh bonus reward points worth Rs 25,000 and Taj Epicure membership renewal on payment of annual fees
- 6 rewards on every Rs 100 spent on online spends and 3 rewards on every Rs. 100 spent on offline spends and rental transactions
- 1 reward on every Rs 100 spent on insurance premium payments and other transactions
- 10 rewards on every Rs 100 spent on birthday
- 10 rewards on every Rs 100 spent on online, offline and in- store spends beyond cumulative monthly spends above Rs 30,000
- 1 reward point= Rs. 0.25 Unique redemption option of redeeming reward points for donation against a charity with 25% rewards back
- Karma points for 10% of the amount spent on birthdays, for a maximum value of Rs. 25,000 per year
- Unlimited domestic and international airport lounge and spa access in India
- 4 complimentary railway lounge visits in a quarter
- Instant discount of up to Rs. 750 per month for movies, plays, and event ticket bookings at BookMyShow, twice in a month.
- Up to 2 complimentary golf round or lesson in a month
- 0% forex markup fee
- 30,000 welcome EDGE reward points on first transaction
- 15 EDGE reward points for every Rs. 200 spent
- Complimentary hotel and dining memberships including Club Marriott, Accor Plus and Taj Epicure
- Up to 15% off and stay privileges at Postcard hotels and International & Domestic Oberoi & Trident Hotels
- Unlimited lounge access at international airports for Priority Pass holders and add-on Priority Pass holders with 12 free visits for guests
- Unlimited domestic airport lounge access for primary and add-on cardholders along with 12 free guest visits
- Up to 30% discount on conveyance to airports in India and abroad
- Health and Wellness benefits with concessions on coaching at Weljii, complimentary consultations for second opinions and
- global travel & medical assistance during international travel
- 0% forex markup fee
- Up to 40% savings on Dining
- 50 complimentary rounds of golf per year
- BookMyShow benefits on movie, and non-movie tickets, 5 times in a month each
- Complimentary concierge service for 8 airport visits
- 1 Membership reward point for every Rs 40 spent
- 3X Membership reward points on international spends
- 5X Membership reward points on spends at American Express Reward Multiplier
- Access to over 1300+ Airport Lounges globally
- Exclusive deals on airlines like Emirates, Qatar Airways, Virgin Atlantic, Air France, KLM, Delta Airlines, etc.
- Complimentary benefits worth Rs. 37,000 at iconic 5-star properties that include guaranteed 4pm late check-out, room upgrades at check in when available, daily breakfast for two, WiFi, etc
- Complimentary Elite Tier memberships such as Taj Reimagined Feature, Marriott Bonvoy Gold Elite Status, Hilton Honors Gold Elite Status, Radisson Reward Premium Status, and Hertz Gold Plus Rewards
- 25% off at Taj, SeleQtions and Vivanta Hotels
- 50% off on Suites at Oberoi Hotels and Resorts